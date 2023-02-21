Shop Smart and Save Big at Atlanta's Newest Discount Club Location!

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Great news for shoppers in the Atlanta area with the announcement that national discount wholesale club BJ's will open a new location 25 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta in McDonough.

BJ's is a rival wholesale club to Sam's Club, which is owned by Walmart.

This will be the discount wholesale club's sixth location in Georgia and will open from Friday, February 24. BJ's operates 235 wholesale clubs and 164 BJ's Gas locations across 19 states.

The club will include a BJ's gas station, fresh foods and produce, a full-service deli, household essentials, and pet supplies. In addition, members can save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day on everything they need for weekly shopping.

"We are excited to grow our club footprint in the state of Georgia by bringing a brand-new club to the city of McDonough,” Robert Williams, club manager of McDonough’s BJ’s

As inflation causes grocery rises to increase, joining a wholesale club such as BJ's or Sam's Club is an excellent way for families to save money.

There could be more BJ's openings in the Atlanta area, with Bill Werner, executive VP of strategy and development for BJ's Wholesale Club, saying the new space was "part of our continued growth" within the Atlanta market.

BJ's Wholesale Club

Opening Friday, February 24

245 Highway 81 in McDonough, GA

