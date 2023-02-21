Popular Salad Bar Adds New Location in Plano

Photo by Adobe

There is another healthy food choice for people in Plano, thanks to a new Salata store opening in West Plano later this week.

Salata is a built-to-order salad kitchen offering fresh salads, soups, and wraps. The new store will open at 1801 Preston Rd. Suite D, Plano, TX 75093, on Friday, February 24. To celebrate the grand opening, there will be giveaways, samples, organic teas and lemonades to sample, and interactive festivities.

In addition, the West Plano store will donate 15% of all opening-day sales to Minnie’s Food Pantry, a nonprofit organization focusing on healthy food and financial education.

“We’ve been serving the North Texas community through our Grand Prairie, Mansfield, and Mesquite locations, and are thrilled to have the opportunity to be opening our new Salata in West Plano. I live close to Plano and know firsthand how supportive and welcoming the community is, and I am excited to make Salata even more convenient and accessible to the area.” Ryan Nickel, franchise owner

Salata was founded in Houston in 2005 and has expanded to 92 locations across five states.

Salata West Plano

1801 Preston Rd, Suite D, Plano, TX 75093

Opening Hours: Monday to Saturday, 11 AM to 9 PM; Sunday, 11 AM to 8 PM

