North Carolina Shoppers Disappointed as Retailer Closes Five More Stores

Photo by Adobe

The retail store closures in North Carolina continue.

Last week I wrote that the discount retailer known as Tuesday Morning was closing 17 stores in North Carolina; now, housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced five of its stores in North Carolina will be closing soon.

In total, 149 Bed Bath & Beyond locations across the United States will close. According to CNN:

In total, the company is reducing the number of Bed Bath & Beyond stores from 760 to about 360, with the company keeping its most profitable stores open in key markets. At its peak in 2017, the storied brand had 1,552 stores open.

North Carolina Bed Bath & Beyond store closings

The latest North Carolina store closures include the following. The exact closing dates have yet to be announced.

1463 University Drive in Burlington, North Carolina

401 Cox Road in Gastonia, North Carolina

3160 Evans Street in Greenville, North Carolina

1835 Catawba Valley Blvd. SE in Hickory, North Carolina

9521 Strickland Road in Raleigh, North Carolina

Only 16 Bed Bath & Beyond stores will remain in North Carolina following these closures.

Beyond problems

Bed Bath & Beyond has been besieged with issues of late and has undergone a range of cost-cutting measures as it borders close to bankruptcy and they have begun laying off employees.

According to a report in Business Insider:

