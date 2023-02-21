Houston's Historic Cemetery: Resting Place of Famous Figures and Ghostly Encounters

Glenwood Cemetery, Houston TX on Washington Avenue Photo by Flickr Under Creative Commons

Houston is home to many haunted sites, so it is no surprise that a cemetery should appear on the list of the most haunted places in Houston.

Glenwood Cemetary was built in 1871 and was Houston's first professionally designed cemetery.

It is located near Eleanor Tinsley Park, along the shores of Buffalo Bayou, and the 84-acre site contains the graves of some of the most famous people in Houston and Texan history. In fact, Glenwood has been called the “River Oaks of the Dead” because of its famous people buried here.

The list includes Howard Hughes, billionaire and filmmaker; Anson Jones, the last President of the Republic of Texas; William P. Hobby, a former Governor of Texas; Ross Sterling, another former Governor of Texas and founder of Humble Oil Company and more than 20 former mayors.

Glenwood also has a “stranger’s rest” section devoted to people who died accidentally.

"In the 1800s and early 1900s, it was common for people to buy family plots. Strangers rest sections were set aside for victims of accidental death and didn't have a place to go. If there was an epidemic and there were a lot of burials, people were buried in rows. In this case, you might be resting next to a stranger. Down in this strangers rest section, we have people who died in less elegant circumstances, either murdered or whatever." Martha Peterson, project coordinator for the Glenwood Cemetery Historic Preservation Foundation

Perhaps this is what leads people to believe the cemetery is haunted.

A former cemetery caretaker was murdered, and the case was never solved. In addition, "paranormal investigators have repeatedly discovered anomalies in the cemetery, such as inexplicably high EMF (electromagnetic frequency) readings."

People have who visited the cemetery have reported strange sounds and visions.

Glenwood Cemetary

2525 Washington Avenue, Houston, TX, United States, Texas

