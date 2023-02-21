Popular Sandwich Chain Opens Its Fifth Austin Location

Photo by Flickr Under Creative Commons

Great news for sandwich lovers in Austin with the announcement that popular sandwich store Ike's Love & Sandwiches has opened its fifth location in Austin.

The new store is in Mueller at 1201 Barbara Jordan Blvd #1210 Austin, TX 78723. The new restaurant will have a grand opening celebration on Friday, March 3, with free sandwiches and t-shirts for the first 50 people in line

Ike's was founded in 2007 by Ike Shehadeh and has expanded to over 80 locations across the United States, with plans to open the 100th store this year.

“I know how you feel about Californians that love Austin, but I freakin’ love Austin! I promise, I don’t want to change you. I just want to share some irresistible and sexy sandwiches. One of the benefits of so many Californians moving to Austin is that you get more Ike’s! Ike Shehadeh

The new Austin store will have two exclusive sandwiches, including the "Mueller, Mueller" made with Chicken Fried Steak, Ike's Creamy Orange Buffalo Sauce, and Cheddar cheese.

“This is our 5th location around Austin and our 6th in Texas. The last grand opening we had before all the shutdowns was in Austin and now, we’re bringing back the party bigger than ever. Ike’s fans line up for hours so they can hang out with him and be the first to try the new sandwiches he created just for that location” CEO of Ikes, Michael Goldberg

Your thoughts

Are you glad that Ike's Sandwiches is expanding in Austin? Have you eaten there? Where else in Austin would you like to see them open next?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments section below and share this article with on social media others so they can join the discussion.