Major Retailer Announces Closure of Stores In New Jersey

Bad news for housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond fans, with the announcement that seven of its stores in New Jersey will soon be closing.

The struggling business to close stores across the country, this is the third major announcement of stores closing since September. In total, 149 Bed Bath & Beyond locations will be permanently closed in the U.S

According to CNN:

In total, the company is reducing the number of Bed Bath & Beyond stores from 760 to about 360, with the company keeping its most profitable stores open in key markets. At its peak in 2017, the storied brand had 1,552 stores open.

New Jersey Bed Bath & Beyond store closings

The latest New Jersey store closures include the following. The exact closing dates for these stores have yet to be announced.

Jersey Gardens Mall in Elizabeth, New Jersey

205 Route 72 West in Manahawkin, New Jersey

740 Route 73 South in Marlton, New Jersey

871 Route 1 South in North Brunswick, New Jersey

300 Ikea Drive in Paramus, New Jersey

Ramsey 225 Interstate Shopping Center in Ramsey, New Jersey

1511 US Highway 22 in Watchung, New Jersey

Only 19 Bed Bath & Beyond stores will remain in New Jersey following these closures.

Beyond problems

Bed Bath & Beyond has been besieged with issues of late and has undergone a range of cost-cutting measures as it borders close to bankruptcy and they have begun laying off employees.

According to a report in Business Insider:

Bed Bath & Beyond is not the only retailer struggling at the moment. Last week, discount retailer Tuesday Morning announced a number of their stores would be closed, including one in New Jersey.

