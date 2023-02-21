Georgia Retail Industry Takes Another Hit as Five Stores Prepare to Close

Photo by WikiCommons Images

More retail stores are closing in Georgia.

A few days ago, I wrote that the discount retailer known as Tuesday Morning is closing 12 stores in Georgia. Now housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond fans have announced five of its stores in Georgia will be closing soon.

The struggling business continues to close stores nationwide. This month 149 more locations to the list of stores to be closed.

According to CNN:

In total, the company is reducing the number of Bed Bath & Beyond stores from 760 to about 360, with the company keeping its most profitable stores open in key markets. At its peak in 2017, the storied brand had 1,552 stores open.

Georgia Bed Bath & Beyond store closings

The latest Georgia store closures are listed below; however, the exact closing dates have yet to be announced.

197 Golden Isles Plaza in Brunswick, Georgia

1810 Cumming Highway, Suite 850, in Canton, Georgia

1545 Marketplace Blvd. in Cumming, Georgia

3675 Satellite Blvd. in Duluth, Georgia

1025 Dawsonville Highway in Gainesville, Georgia

Only 14 stores in Georgia will remain following these closures.

Beyond problems

Bed Bath & Beyond has been besieged with issues of late and has undergone a range of cost-cutting measures as it borders close to bankruptcy and they have begun laying off employees.

According to a report in Business Insider:

Hopefully, there will there be no more store closures in Georgia in the near future.

Your thoughts

Do you shop at any of the stores that will be closed? Are you concerned about the number of retail stores closing in Georgia?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.