Iowa Retail Industry Takes Another Hit as 3 Stores Announce Closures

Photo by Adobe

The retail store closures in Iowa continue.

Housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond fans have announced three of its stores in Iowa will be closing soon.

The struggling business continues to close stores nationwide, with announcements coming regularly. Last September, they announced store closures to be closed. More were added in January, and this month they have added 149 more locations to the list of stores to be closed.

According to CNN:

In total, the company is reducing the number of Bed Bath & Beyond stores from 760 to about 360, with the company keeping its most profitable stores open in key markets. At its peak in 2017, the storied brand had 1,552 stores open.

Iowa Bed Bath & Beyond store closings

The latest Iowa store closures are listed below; however, the exact closing dates have yet to be announced.

4840 1st Avenue in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

4022 East. 53rd Street in Davenport, Iowa

5751 Sunnybrook Drive in Sioux City, Iowa

Only two stores in Iowa will remain following these closures. They will be in Coralville and Xlive.

Beyond problems

Bed Bath & Beyond has been besieged with issues of late and has undergone a range of cost-cutting measures as it borders close to bankruptcy and they have begun laying off employees.

According to a report in Business Insider:

Bed Bath & Beyond is not the only retailer struggling at the moment. Last week, discount retailer Tuesday Morning announced 3 of its stores in Iowa would close.

Will there be more chain shutting up shops in Iowa?

