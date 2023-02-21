Five More Store Closures in Louisiana Announced as Retailers Struggle

More retail stores are closing in Louisiana.

A few days ago, I wrote that the discount retailer Tuesday Morning was closing two stores in Louisiana now, Bed Bath & Beyond has announced that five of its stores in Louisiana will also close.

Bed Bath & Beyond has had financial issues for some time. Last September, they announced a list of stores to be closed. More stores were added in January, and this month they have added 149 more locations to the list of stores to be closed.

According to CNN:

In total, the company is reducing the number of Bed Bath & Beyond stores from 760 to about 360, with the company keeping its most profitable stores open in key markets. At its peak in 2017, the storied brand had 1,552 stores open.

Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond store closings

The latest Louisiana store closures include the following. The exact closing dates have yet to be announced.

  • 1636 Martin Luther King Blvd. in Houma, Louisiana
  • 1768 West Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana
  • 3414 Highway 190 in Mandeville, Louisiana
  • 4239 Pecanland Mall Drive in Monroe, Louisiana
  • 7070 Youree Drive in Shreveport, Louisiana

Only 6 Bed Bath & Beyond stores will remain in Louisiana following these closures.

Beyond problems

Bed Bath & Beyond has been besieged with issues of late and has undergone a range of cost-cutting measures as it borders close to bankruptcy and they have begun laying off employees.

According to a report in Business Insider:

The retailer reported bigger-than-expected losses in the fiscal third quarter, and nearly half of Bed Bath & Beyond's products are currently out of stock as it struggles with supply chain challenges with its private label brands and issues paying its suppliers.

Hopefully, there will be no more retail store closures in Louisiana.

Your thoughts

Do you shop at any of the stores that will be closed? Are you concerned about the number of retail stores closing in Louisiana?

