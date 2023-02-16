Discount retail chain announces six stores closing in Kentucky with all items heavily discounted

Photo by Adobe

There was disappointing news for people who like to shop at the discount retailer Tuesday Morning with the announcement that six stores in Kentucky will close.

The struggling business filed for bankruptcy this week for the second time in three years and has been forced to close approximately half of its 487 stores across the United States, including six in Kentucky. Before its first bankruptcy filing three years ago, the company had 687 stores.

The move to close stores will “enable the company to reduce its outstanding liabilities, obtain the significant and necessary capital, and ultimately transform into a nimbler retailer that serves heritage markets in a profitable manner.”

In a statement, Tuesday Morning executives said the business will "emerge as a stronger retailer that draws on a legacy of offering a unique off-price value proposition to our loyal customer base."

However, there is some good news for shoppers as the store's closing has listed everything within the store on sale, allowing shoppers to take advantage of significant savings.

Items are only on sale at the stores below.

Tuesday Morning stores closing in Kentucky:

125 East Reynolds Road, Crossroads Shopping Center, Lexington, KY 40517

1555 E New Circle Rd, Woodhill Center, Lexington, KY 40509

3250 James Sanders Boulevard, Kentucky Oaks Plaza, Paducah, KY 42001

2600 Calumet Trace, Gateway Commons, Owensboro, KY 42303

6927 Alexandria Pike, Alexandria Village Green, Alexandria, KY 41001

1959 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy, Town Fair Center, Louisville, KY 40220

