Popular discount chain to close 5 stores in Illinois, heavily discounting entire stock

Discount retailer Tuesday Morning has announced the closure of five stores in Illinois as the business continues to struggle with financial issues.

The battling business filed for bankruptcy this week for the second time in three years.

They have announced the closure of half of their 487 stores across the United States, including five in Illinois. Before its first bankruptcy filing, the chain had 687 stores.

The move to close stores across the United States will “enable the company to reduce its outstanding liabilities, obtain the significant and necessary capital, and ultimately transform into a nimbler retailer that serves heritage markets in a profitable manner.”

Tuesday Morning executives believe the business will "emerge as a stronger retailer that draws on a legacy of offering a unique off-price value proposition to our loyal customer base."

However, there is some good news coming out of these closures. The stores that are closing have listed everything within the store on sale, so savvy shoppers can take advantage by finding significant savings.

Items are only on sale at the stores below; no date has been listed for the stores to close, so shoppers are advised to act quickly.

List of stores closing in Illinois

1401 West Glen Avenue, University Square, Peoria, IL 61614

2345 South MacArthur Boulevard, Town & Country Shopping Center, Springfield, IL 62704

45 E Marketview Drive, Marketview Center, Champaign, IL 61820

4700 Gilbert Ave, Garden Market Shopping Center, Western Springs, IL 60558

5613 West Touhy Avenue, Village Crossing Shopping Center, Niles, IL 60714

