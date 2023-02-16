Discount retailer announces 10 stores in Alabama to close. All items heavily discounted

Photo by Adobe

It is well known that discount retailer Tuesday Morning has faced financial difficulties of late, and this was further confirmed with the announcement of ten store closures in Alabama.

This struggling business filed for bankruptcy for the second time in three years. The move to close stores across the United States will “enable the company to reduce its outstanding liabilities, obtain the significant and necessary capital, and ultimately transform into a nimbler retailer that serves heritage markets in a profitable manner.”

The company has announced the closure of half of its 487 stores across the United States, including ten in Alabama. Before its first bankruptcy filing, the chain had 687 stores.

Tuesday Morning executives believe the business will "emerge as a stronger retailer that draws on a legacy of offering a unique off-price value proposition to our loyal customer base" once the next round of store closures finishes.

However, there is some good news coming out of these closures. The stores that are closing have listed everything within the store on sale, so savvy shoppers can take advantage by finding significant savings.

Items are only on sale at the stores below; no date has been listed for the stores to close, so shoppers are advised to act quickly.

List of stores closing in Alabama

1620 Montclair Road, Eastwood Village, Birmingham, AL 35210

1695 McFarland Boulevard, Northpoint Plaza, Northport, AL 35476

1705 Montgomery Highway South, Riverchase Promenade, Hoover, AL 35244

1720 Gulf Shores Parkway, Paradise Isle, Gulf Shores, AL 36542

2019 Sixth Avenue Southeast, Southland Plaza, Decatur, AL 35601

3051 Dauphin Street, Midtown Mart, Mobile, AL 36606

3114 Ross Clark Circle, Circle West Shopping Center, Dothan, AL 36303

5223 US Highway 280, Brook Highland Plaza, Birmingham, AL 35242

6275 University Dr. NW, Westside Centre, Huntsville, AL 35806

7900 Bailey Cove Road SE, Bailey Cove Shopping Center, Huntsville, AL 35802

Your thoughts

Do you still like to shop at Tuesday Morning? Will these store closures affect you? Do you have hope for the long-term future of this popular discount retailer in Alabama? Will you visit one of these stores to find a bargain?

