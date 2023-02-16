Popular discount chain to close 8 stores in Maryland, all items in store heavily discounted

Photo by Adobe

There was some bad news this week for fans of the discount retailer, Tuesday Morning with the announcement that eight stores in Maryland will soon be closing.

The struggling business filed for bankruptcy this week for the second time in three years and advised they will close half its 487 stores across the United States, including eight in Maryland. Before its first bankruptcy filing, the chain had 687 stores.

The move will “enable the company to reduce its outstanding liabilities, obtain the significant and necessary capital, and ultimately transform into a nimbler retailer that serves heritage markets in a profitable manner.”

Tuesday Morning executives are confident the business will "emerge as a stronger retailer that draws on a legacy of offering a unique off-price value proposition to our loyal customer base."

However, there is some good news for customers coming out of these closures. The stores that are closing have listed everything within the store on sale, so shoppers can take advantage by finding significant savings.

Items are only on sale at the stores below; no date has been listed for the stores to close, so shoppers are advised to act quickly.

Tuesday Morning stores closing in Maryland:

1171 Maryland Avenue, South End Shopping Center, Hagerstown, MD 21740

121 Hillsmere Drive, Bay Ridge Plaza, Annapolis, MD 21403

13832 Georgia Avenue, Northgate Plaza, Silver Spring, MD 20906

1447 Rock Spring Road, Rock Spring Shopping Center, Bel Air, MD 21014

15500 Annapolis Road, Free State Shopping Center, Bowie, MD 20715

1616 East Jefferson Street, Congressional Plaza, Rockville, MD 20852

9150 Baltimore National Pike, St. John's Plaza, Ellicott City, MD 21042

139 Ritchie Hwy, Magothy Gateway, Severna Park, MD 21146

