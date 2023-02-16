Discount chain to close 4 stores in Washington, heavily discounting entire stock

Photo by Adobe

Discount retailer Tuesday Morning has announced the closure of four stores in Washington as the business continues to struggle with financial issues.

The battling business filed for bankruptcy this week for the second time in three years. It is hoped the move to close stores across the United States will “enable the company to reduce its outstanding liabilities, obtain the significant and necessary capital, and ultimately transform into a nimbler retailer that serves heritage markets in a profitable manner.”

They have announced the closure of half of their 487 stores across the United States, including four in Washington. Before its first bankruptcy filing, the chain had 687 stores.

Tuesday Morning executives believe the business will "emerge as a stronger retailer that draws on a legacy of offering a unique off-price value proposition to our loyal customer base."

However, there is some good news coming out of these closures. The stores that are closing have listed everything within the store on sale, so savvy shoppers can take advantage by finding significant savings.

Items are only on sale at the stores below and no date has been listed for the stores to close so shoppers are advised to act quickly.

List of stores closing in Washington

13410 Meridian Avenue East, Meridian Town Center, Puyallup, WA 98373

628 Northeast 81st Street, Hazel Dell Marketplace, Vancouver, WA 98665

719 Sleater Kinney Road Southeast, South Sound Center, Lacey, WA 98503

13808 E Indiana Ave, Evergreen Crossing, Spokane Valley, WA 99216

