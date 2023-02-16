Popular discount retailer announces closure of 4 Nevada stores with clearance sales on all items

Photo by Adobe

Discount retailer, Tuesday Morning has today announced the closure of four stores in Nevada as it continues to battle financial issues.

The struggling business filed for bankruptcy this week for the second time in three years. The move to close stores across the United States will “enable the company to reduce its outstanding liabilities, obtain the significant and necessary capital, and ultimately transform into a nimbler retailer that serves heritage markets in a profitable manner.”

They will close half of their 487 stores across the United States, including four in Nevada.

Before its first bankruptcy filing, the chain had 687 stores. Tuesday Morning executives are hoping the business will "emerge as a stronger retailer that draws on a legacy of offering a unique off-price value proposition to our loyal customer base."

However, there is a silver lining in these closures. The stores that are closing have listed everything within the store on sale, so savvy shoppers can take advantage by finding significant savings.

Items are only on sale at the stores below and no date has been listed for the stores to close so shoppers are advised to act quickly.

List of stores closing in Nevada

6013 S Virginia St, Del Monte Plaza, Reno, NV 89502

3921 South Carson Street, Southgate Shopping Center, Carson City, NV 89701

6650 North Durango Drive, Montecito Crossing, Las Vegas, NV 89149

8520 Del Webb Boulevard, Rampart Plaza, Las Vegas, NV 89134

