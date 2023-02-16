Discount retailer to close 6 stores in Oregon. Huge clearance sales offered on all items

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Bad news for people who enjoy shopping at the discount retailer, Tuesday Morning with the announcement today that six stores in Oregon will soon close.

The struggling business filed for bankruptcy this week for the second time in three years. The move will “enable the company to reduce its outstanding liabilities, obtain the significant and necessary capital, and ultimately transform into a nimbler retailer that serves heritage markets in a profitable manner.”

They will close half of their 487 stores across the United States, including six in Oregon.

Before its first bankruptcy filing, the chain had 687 stores. Tuesday Morning executives are hoping the business will "emerge as a stronger retailer that draws on a legacy of offering a unique off-price value proposition to our loyal customer base."

However, there is a silver lining in these closures. The stores that are closing have listed everything within the store on sale, so savvy shoppers can take advantage by finding significant savings.

Items are only on sale at the stores below and no date has been listed for the stores to close so shoppers are advised to act quickly.

Tuesday Morning stores closing in Oregon:

10890 Southeast Oak Street, Milwaukie Marketplace, Milwaukie, OR 97222

4450 Commercial St SE, Hilfiker Square, Salem, OR 97302

56 Northwest Burnside Road, Gresham Square, Gresham, OR 97030

61334 South Highway 97, Bend Factory Stores, Bend, OR 97702

850 Biddle Road, Bear Creek Plaza, Medford, OR 97504

3485 SW Cedar Hills Blvd, Cedar Hills Crossing, Beaverton, OR 97005

Your thoughts

Do you still like to shop at Tuesday Morning? Will these store closures affect you? Do you have hope for the long-term future of this popular discount retailer in Oregon? Will you visit one of these stores to find a bargain?

Please leave your thoughts in the comment section below and share this article on social media, so others are aware of these sales.