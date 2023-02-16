Popular discount retailer announces closing of 4 Utah stores

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Bad news for fans of the discount retailer Tuesday Morning with the announcement today that four stores in Utah will close.

The struggling business filed for bankruptcy this week for the second time in three years. The move will “enable the company to reduce its outstanding liabilities, obtain the significant and necessary capital, and ultimately transform into a nimbler retailer that serves heritage markets in a profitable manner.”

It will close half of its 487 stores across the United States, including four in Utah. Before its first bankruptcy filing, the chain had 687 stores.

Tuesday Morning executives are hoping the business will "emerge as a stronger retailer that draws on a legacy of offering a unique off-price value proposition to our loyal customer base."

However, there is a silver lining in these closures. The stores that are closing have listed everything within the store on sale, so savvy shoppers can take advantage by finding significant savings. Items are only on sale at the stores below.

Tuesday Morning stores closing in Utah:

1130 Brickyard Road, Brickyard Shopping Center, Salt Lake City, UT 84106

168 E University Parkway, Family Center at Orem, Orem, UT 84058

250 Red Cliffs Drive, Zion Factory Stores, St George, UT 84790

4050 Riverdale Rd, Riverdale Shops, Ogden, UT 84405

Your thoughts

Do you still shop like to shop at Tuesday Morning? Will these store closures affect you? Do you have hope for the long-term future of this popular discount retailer in Utah? Will you visit one of these stores to find a bargain?

