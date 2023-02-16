Discount chain to close 11 stores in Arizona, heavily discounting entire stock

Photo by Adobe

Bad news for people who enjoy shopping at the discount retailer, Tuesday Morning with the announcement today that eleven stores in Arizona will soon close.

The struggling business filed for bankruptcy this week for the second time in three years. The move will “enable the company to reduce its outstanding liabilities, obtain the significant and necessary capital, and ultimately transform into a nimbler retailer that serves heritage markets in a profitable manner.”

They will close half of their 487 stores across the United States, including eleven in Arizona.

Before its first bankruptcy filing, the chain had 687 stores. Tuesday Morning executives are hoping the business will "emerge as a stronger retailer that draws on a legacy of offering a unique off-price value proposition to our loyal customer base."

However, there is a silver lining in these closures. The stores that are closing have listed everything within the store on sale, so savvy shoppers can take advantage by finding significant savings.

Items are only on sale at the stores below.

Tuesday Morning stores closing in Arizona:

15449 N Hayden Rd, Sonora Village, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

10273 W McDowell Road, Gateway Village, Avondale, AZ 85392

1840 East Warner Road, McClintock Fountains Shopping Center, Tempe, AZ 85284

20165 N 67th Avenue, Arrowhead Plaza, Glendale, AZ 85308

245 East Bell Road, Bell Towne Plaza, Phoenix, AZ 85022

2815 South Alma School Road, Las Tiendas Village, Chandler, AZ 85286

4643 E Cactus Road, Village Square II, Phoenix, AZ 85032

6228 E Broadway Blvd, Wilmot Plaza, Tucson, AZ 85711

6884 East Sunrise Drive, Ventana Village, Tucson, AZ 85750

6952 East Hampton Avenue, Mesa Pavilions North, Mesa, AZ 85206

10096 W Happy Valley Rd, Lake Pleasant Towne Center, Peoria, AZ 85383

No official closing date of these stores has been announced by the company, but shoppers are advised to act quickly.

Your thoughts

Do you still shop like to shop at Tuesday Morning? Will these store closures affect you? Do you have hope for the long-term future of this popular discount retailer in Arizona? Will you visit one of these stores to find a bargain?

Please leave your thoughts in the comment section below and share this article on social media, so others are aware of these sales.