Popular discount retailer closing 16 stores in Colorado. Massive discounts on offer

Bad news for fans of the discount retailer Tuesday Morning with the announcement today that sixteen stores in Colorado will close.

The struggling business filed for bankruptcy this week for the second time in three years. The move will “enable the company to reduce its outstanding liabilities, obtain the significant and necessary capital, and ultimately transform into a nimbler retailer that serves heritage markets in a profitable manner.”

They will close half their 487 stores across the United States, including sixteen in Colorado. Before its first bankruptcy filing, the chain had 687 stores.

Tuesday Morning executives hope the business will "emerge as a stronger retailer that draws on a legacy of offering a unique off-price value proposition to our loyal customer base."

However, there is a silver lining in these closures. The stores that are closing have listed everything within the store on sale, so savvy shoppers can take advantage by finding significant savings. Items are only on sale at the stores below.

Tuesday Morning stores closing in Colorado:

209-237 Summit Place Shopping Center, Summit Place Shopping Center, Silverthorne, CO 80498

10606 Melody Drive, Northglenn Marketplace, Northglenn, CO 80234

18721 Ponderosa Dr, Parker Marketplace II, Parker, CO 80134

220 West 29th Street, Pueblo Shopping Center, Pueblo, CO 81008

2650 North Avenue, Red Cliff Pointe, Grand Junction, CO 81501

2890 South Colorado Boulevard, University Hills South Shopping Center, Denver, CO 80222

3354 Youngfield Street, Applewood Village, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

3640 River Point Parkway, Riverpoint at Sheridan, Sheridan, CO 80110

4426 South College Avenue, Harmony Marketplace, Fort Collins, CO 80525

5677 North Academy Boulevard, Erindale Center, Colorado Springs, CO 80918

1250 South Hover, Village at the Peaks, Longmont, CO 80501

7951 S Broadway, Market At Southpark, Littleton, CO 80122

774 South Perry Street, The Centre on Plum Creek, Castle Rock, CO 80104

8055 W Bowles Ave, Bowles Crossings, Littleton, CO 80123

5637 Barnes Road, Powers Pointe, Colorado Springs, CO 80917

4909 Thompson Pkwy, Johnstown Plaza, Johnstown, CO 80534

