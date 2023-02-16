Discount retailer announces closure of 31 California stores with clearance sales on all items

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Bad news for people who enjoy shopping at the discount retailer, Tuesday Morning with the announcement today that 31 stores in California will soon close.

The struggling business filed for bankruptcy this week for the second time in three years. The move will “enable the company to reduce its outstanding liabilities, obtain the significant and necessary capital, and ultimately transform into a nimbler retailer that serves heritage markets in a profitable manner.”

They will close half of their 487 stores across the United States, including 31 in California- the most of any state.

Before its first bankruptcy filing, the chain had 687 stores. Tuesday Morning executives are hoping the business will "emerge as a stronger retailer that draws on a legacy of offering a unique off-price value proposition to our loyal customer base."

However, there is a silver lining in these closures. The stores that are closing have listed everything within the store on sale, so savvy shoppers can take advantage by finding significant savings.

Items are only on sale at the stores below.

Tuesday Morning stores closing in California:

1000 E Rte 66, Glendora East Shopping Center, Glendora, CA 91740

850 Herndon Ave, Trading Post, Clovis, CA 93612

11098 E Foothill Boulevard, Terra Vista Town Center, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730

1355 North McDowell Blvd, Redwood Gateway, Petaluma, CA 94954

9940 Alabama Street, Redlands Town Centre, Redlands, CA 92374

1635 Hilltop Drive, Hilltop - Redding Plaza, Redding, CA 96002

17126 Van Buren Blvd., Woodcrest Plaza, Riverside, CA 92504

17120 Magnolia Street, Fountain Valley, CA 92708

1772 Garnet Avenue, Pacific Plaza, San Diego, CA 92109

18040 Chatsworth Street, Granada Hills Town Center, Granada Hills, CA 91344

1824 Marron Road, North Country Plaza, Carlsbad, CA 92008

191 San Marin Drive, San Marin Plaza, Novato, CA 94945

3250 Dale Road, Vintage Faire, Modesto, CA 95356

2139 Foothill Boulevard, Village La Verne, La Verne, CA 91750

22950 Victory Blvd, Pride Center, Woodland Hills, CA 91367

23855 Hawthorne Boulevard, Torrance, CA 90505

2450 Las Posas Road, Camarillo Village Square, Camarillo, CA 93010

2485 Notre Dame Boulevard, Skypark Plaza, Chico, CA 95928

3338 Governor Drive. UC Marketplace, San Diego, CA 92122

4242 Camino Del Rio North, Valley Del Rio Shopping Center, San Diego, CA 92108

44250 Town Center Way, Town Center Plaza, Palm Desert, CA 92260

4756 Telephone Road. Riviera Plaza, Ventura, CA 93003

898 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose, CA 95123

7255 Greenback Lane, Regency Shopping Center, Citrus Heights, CA 95621

5432 Woodruff Avenue, Lakewood Marketplace, Lakewood, CA 90713

2721 Calloway Ave., Rosedale Village, Bakersfield, CA 93312

5771 Five Star Blvd, Fairway Commons, Roseville, CA 95678

685 East Bidwell Street, Folsom Faire, Folsom, CA 95630

8520 East Chapman Avenue, Santiago Hills Marketplace, Orange, CA 92869

901 Santa Monica Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA 90401

2983 Jamacha Rd, Rancho San Diego Towne Center, El Cajon, CA 92019

