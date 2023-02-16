Discount Retailer in Ohio Offers Incredible Deals On All Stock Before Closing 7 Stores

Photo by Adobe

Bad news for people who enjoy shopping at the discount retailer, Tuesday Morning with the announcement today that seven stores in Ohio will soon close.

The struggling business filed for bankruptcy this week for the second time in three years. The move will “enable the company to reduce its outstanding liabilities, obtain the significant and necessary capital, and ultimately transform into a nimbler retailer that serves heritage markets in a profitable manner.”

They will close half of their 487 stores across the United States, including seven in Ohio.

Before its first bankruptcy filing, the chain had 687 stores. Tuesday Morning executives are hoping the business will "emerge as a stronger retailer that draws on a legacy of offering a unique off-price value proposition to our loyal customer base."

However, there is a silver lining in these closures. The stores that are closing have listed everything within the store on sale, so savvy shoppers can take advantage by finding significant savings.

Items are only on sale at the stores below.

Tuesday Morning stores closing in Ohio:

1079 South Main Street, Centerville Place, Centerville, OH 45458

3655 Fishinger Boulevard, Mill Run Square, Hilliard, OH 43026

454 Ohio Pike, Cherry Grove Plaza, Cincinnati, OH 45255

4844 Everhard Road Nw, Belden Village Commons, Canton, OH 44718

5056 Glencrossing Way, Cincinnati, OH 45238

6845 Pearl Road, Southland Shopping Center, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130

885 Bethel Road, Olentangy Plaza, Columbus, OH 43214

