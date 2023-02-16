Popular Discount Retailer Closing 10 Stores in Virginia. Huge Discounts on All Items

Photo by Adobe

Bad news for fans of discount retailer Tuesday Morning with the announcement today that 12 stores in Virginia will close.

The struggling business filed for bankruptcy this week for the second time in three years. The move will “enable the company to reduce its outstanding liabilities, obtain the significant and necessary capital, and ultimately transform into a nimbler retailer that serves heritage markets in a profitable manner.”

They will close half of their 487 stores across the United States, including 12 in Virginia. Before its first bankruptcy filing, the chain had 687 stores.

However, there is a silver lining in these closures.

The stores that are closing have listed everything within the store on sale, so savvy shoppers can take advantage by finding significant savings.

Items are only on sale at the stores below.

Tuesday Morning stores closing in Virginia:

11006 Warwick Boulevard, Warwick Village, Newport News, VA 23601

118 West 21st Street, Norfolk, VA 23517

12233 Jefferson Avenue, Jefferson Green Shopping Center, Newport News, VA 23602

251 North Washington Highway, Ashland Hanover Shopping Center, Ashland, VA 23005

2890 Prince William Pkwy, Smoketown Station, Woodbridge, VA 22192

14613 Hancock Village St., Hancock Village, Chesterfield, VA 23832

6140 Rose Hill Drive, Rose Hill Plaza, Alexandria, VA 22310

6230 Rolling Road, West Springfield Shopping Center, West Springfield, VA 22152

7101 Forest Hill Ave, The Shops at Stratford Hills, Richmond, VA 23225

7043 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Hanover Village, Mechanicsville, VA 23111

8371 Sudley Road, Manaport Plaza, Manassas, VA 20109

9125 W Broad St, Broad Shopping Center, Richmond, VA 2329

Your thoughts

Do you still shop at Tuesday Morning? Will these store closures affect you? Do you have hope for the long-term future of this popular discount retailer in Virginia? Will you visit one of these stores to find a bargain?

Please leave your thoughts in the comment section below and share this article on social media, so others are aware of these sales.