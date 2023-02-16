Popular Retailer to Close Doors on 10 Tennessee Locations. Offers Huge Discounts on All Stock

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Bad news for shoppers of discount retailer Tuesday Morning with the announcement today that 10 stores in Tennessee will close.

The struggling business filed for bankruptcy this week for the second time in three years.

The struggling business filed for bankruptcy this week for the second time in three years. The move will "enable the company to reduce its outstanding liabilities, obtain the significant and necessary capital, and ultimately transform into a nimbler retailer that serves heritage markets in a profitable manner."

They will close half of their 487 stores across the United States, including 10 in Tennessee. Before its first bankruptcy filing, the chain had 687 stores.

However, there is a silver lining in these closures. The stores that are closing have listed everything within the store on sale, so savvy shoppers can take advantage by finding significant savings.

Items are only on sale at the stores below.

Tuesday Morning stores closing in Tennessee:

1010 Murfreesboro Road, Maples Shopping Center, Franklin, TN 37064

1409 East Stone Drive, Kingsport Shopping Center, Kingsport, TN 37664

1625 N Germantown Pkwy, The Commons at Dexter Lake, Cordova, TN 38016

2031 Exeter Road, Germantown Plaza, Germantown, TN 38138

261 Indian Lake Blvd, Indian Lake West, Hendersonville, TN 37075

2727 Teaster Lane, Pigeon River Crossin, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863

2853 Bartlett Boulevard, Malco Plaza, Bartlett, TN 38134

3122 East Oakland Avenue, Ken's Plaza, Johnson City, TN 37601

655 S MT Juliet Rd, Providence Commons, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

5056 Park Ave, Eastgate Plaza, Memphis, TN 38117

Your thoughts

Do you still shop at Tuesday Morning? Will these store closures affect you? Do you have hope for the long-term future of this popular discount retailer in Tennessee? Will you visit one of these stores to find a bargain?

Please leave your thoughts in the comment section below and share this article on social media, so others are aware of these sales.