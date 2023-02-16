Discount retailer announces closure of 17 stores in North Carolina with clearance sales on all items

Bad news for shoppers of discount retailer Tuesday Morning with the announcement today that 17 stores in North Carolina will close.
The struggling business filed for bankruptcy this week for the second time in three years. The move will “enable the company to reduce its outstanding liabilities, obtain the significant and necessary capital, and ultimately transform into a nimbler retailer that serves heritage markets in a profitable manner.”
They will close half of their 487 stores across the United States, including 17 in North Carolina. Before its first bankruptcy filing, the chain had 687 stores.
However, there is a silver lining in these closures.
The stores that are closing have listed everything within the store on sale, so savvy shoppers can take advantage by finding significant savings.
Items are only on sale at the stores below.
Tuesday Morning stores closing in North Carolina:
- 1297 Buck Jones Road, South Hills Mall, Raleigh, NC 27606
- 13200 New Falls Of Neuse Road, Wakefield Crossing Shopping Center, Raleigh, NC 27614
- 1491 East Franklin Boulevard, Akers Shopping Center, Gastonia, NC 28054
- 1595 Beaver Creek Commons Dr, Beaver Creek Crossing South, Apex, NC 27502
- 5426 New Hope Commons Dr., New Hope Commons Shopping Center, Durham, NC 27707
- 1947 North Peace Haven Road, Whitaker Square, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
- 2442 Park Road, Park Square, Charlotte, NC 28203
- 2900 Arendell Street, Morehead Plaza, Morehead City, NC 28557
- 3716 West WT Harris Boulevard, Cheshire Place, Charlotte, NC 28269
- 404 E Six Forks Road, Creekside Crossing Shopping Center, Raleigh, NC 27609
- 5050 S Croatan Hwy, Outer Banks Mall, Nags Head, NC 27959
- 703 Greenville Boulevard, Greenville Square, Greenville, NC 27858
- 774 East King Street, Boone, NC 28607
- 8111 Creedmoor Road, Brennan Station, Raleigh, NC 27613
- 9945 E Independence Blvd, Windsor Square, Matthews, NC 28105
- 14151 Steele Creek Road, Rivergate Shopping Center, Charlotte, NC 28273
- 3726 Battleground Avenue, Battleground Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27410
