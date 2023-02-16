Popular discount retailer to shut down 12 locations in Georgia. All items in store on sale.

Photo by WikiCommons Images



Bad news for shoppers of discount retailer Tuesday Morning with the announcement today that 12 stores in Georgia will close.

The struggling business filed for bankruptcy this week for the second time in three years. The move will “enable the company to reduce its outstanding liabilities, obtain the significant and necessary capital, and ultimately transform into a nimbler retailer that serves heritage markets in a profitable manner.”

They will close half of their 487 stores across the United States, including 12 in Georgia. Before its first bankruptcy filing, the chain had 687 stores.

However, there is a silver lining in these closures.

The stores that are closing have listed everything within the store on sale, so savvy shoppers can take advantage by finding significant savings.

Items are only on sale at the stores below.

Tuesday Morning stores closing in Georgia:

1001 Market Street, Dalton Outlet Shops, Dalton, GA 30720

10010 Abercorn Street, Picadilly Square, Savannah, GA 31406

13069 GA-9, Deerfield Place, Milton, GA 30004

1708 Scenic Hwy S, Presidential Commons, Snellville, GA 30078

1901 Montreal Road, North Lake Business Park, Tucker, GA 30084

191 Alps Road, Alps Village, Athens, GA 30606

1999 Mall of Georgia Blvd, Buford, GA 30519

2421 Shallowford Road NE, Shallowford Crossing, Marietta, GA 30066

4025 Watson Boulevard, Galleria Square, Warner Robins, GA 31093

5920 Roswell Rd North East, Parkside Shopping Center, Atlanta, GA 30328

608 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell Towne Center, Roswell, GA 30076

136 Marketplace Parkway, Dawson Marketplace, Dawsonville, GA 30534

Your thoughts

Do you still shop at Tuesday Morning? Will these store closures affect you? Do you have hope for the long-term future of this popular discount retailer in Georgia? Will you visit one of these stores to find a bargain?

Please leave your thoughts in the comment section below and share this article on social media, so others are aware of these sales.