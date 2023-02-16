Discount retailer announces closure of 25 Florida stores with clearance sales on all items

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Bad news for shoppers of discount retailer Tuesday Morning with the announcement today that 24 stores in Florida will close.

The struggling business filed for bankruptcy this week for the second time in three years. The move will “enable the company to reduce its outstanding liabilities, obtain the significant and necessary capital, and ultimately transform into a nimbler retailer that serves heritage markets in a profitable manner.”

They will close half of their 487 stores across the United States, including 24 in Florida. Before its first bankruptcy filing, the chain had 687 stores.

However, there is a silver lining in these closures. The stores that are closing have listed everything within the store on sale, so savvy shoppers can take advantage by finding significant savings. Items are only on sale at the stores below.

Tuesday Morning stores closing in Florida:

1000 Immokalee Road, Granada Shoppes, Naples, FL 34110

11692 US Highway 1Shoppes of Oak Brook, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33408

1377 Wendy Court, Nature Coast Commons, Spring Hill, FL 34607

15702 North Dale Mabry Highway, Northdale Promenade, Tampa, FL 33618

13300 S Cleveland Avenue, Cypress Trace, Fort Myers, FL 33907

15271 McGregor Boulevard, McGregor Pointe Shopping Center, Fort Myers, FL 33908

1615 Sun City Center Plaza, Sun City Center Plaza, Sun City Center, FL 33573

2447 North Wickham Road, Lake Washington Square, Melbourne, FL 32935

2561 Countryside Boulevard, Countryside Centre, Clearwater, FL 33761

2661 South Woodland Boulevard, West Volusia Shopping Center, Deland, FL 32720

3728 SW Archer Road, Butler Plaza Central, Gainesville, FL 32608

4127 S Tamiami Trail, Venice Village Shoppes, Venice, FL 34293

4489 E Commons Drive West, Plantation Commons, Destin, FL 32541

4768 S Tamiami Trail. Landings Shopping Center, Sarasota, FL 34231

486 US Hwy 27, Lady Lake Crossing, Lady Lake, FL 32159

5502 Cortez Road West, Cortez Commons, Bradenton, FL 34210

701 South Orlando Avenue, Hollieanna Shopping Center, Winter Park, FL 32789

745 N Courtenay Pkwy, Palm Cay Plaza, Merritt Island, FL 32953

7777 N Wickham Rd, Suntree Plaza, Melbourne, FL 32940

7895 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr St N, Gateway Market Center, St. Petersburg, FL 33702

840 A1A North, Corridors at Ponte Vedra, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

949 East McNab Road, Pompano Plaza, Pompano Beach, FL 33062

7949 113th St. N, Seminole City Center, Seminole, FL 33772

2420 S Washington Ave, Titus Landing, Titusville, FL 32780

