Discount retailer announces closure of 25 Florida stores with clearance sales on all items

Bad news for shoppers of discount retailer Tuesday Morning with the announcement today that 24 stores in Florida will close.
The struggling business filed for bankruptcy this week for the second time in three years. The move will “enable the company to reduce its outstanding liabilities, obtain the significant and necessary capital, and ultimately transform into a nimbler retailer that serves heritage markets in a profitable manner.”
They will close half of their 487 stores across the United States, including 24 in Florida. Before its first bankruptcy filing, the chain had 687 stores.
However, there is a silver lining in these closures. The stores that are closing have listed everything within the store on sale, so savvy shoppers can take advantage by finding significant savings. Items are only on sale at the stores below.
Tuesday Morning stores closing in Florida:
- 1000 Immokalee Road, Granada Shoppes, Naples, FL 34110
- 11692 US Highway 1Shoppes of Oak Brook, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33408
- 1377 Wendy Court, Nature Coast Commons, Spring Hill, FL 34607
- 15702 North Dale Mabry Highway, Northdale Promenade, Tampa, FL 33618
- 13300 S Cleveland Avenue, Cypress Trace, Fort Myers, FL 33907
- 15271 McGregor Boulevard, McGregor Pointe Shopping Center, Fort Myers, FL 33908
- 1615 Sun City Center Plaza, Sun City Center Plaza, Sun City Center, FL 33573
- 2447 North Wickham Road, Lake Washington Square, Melbourne, FL 32935
- 2561 Countryside Boulevard, Countryside Centre, Clearwater, FL 33761
- 2661 South Woodland Boulevard, West Volusia Shopping Center, Deland, FL 32720
- 3728 SW Archer Road, Butler Plaza Central, Gainesville, FL 32608
- 4127 S Tamiami Trail, Venice Village Shoppes, Venice, FL 34293
- 4489 E Commons Drive West, Plantation Commons, Destin, FL 32541
- 4768 S Tamiami Trail. Landings Shopping Center, Sarasota, FL 34231
- 486 US Hwy 27, Lady Lake Crossing, Lady Lake, FL 32159
- 5502 Cortez Road West, Cortez Commons, Bradenton, FL 34210
- 701 South Orlando Avenue, Hollieanna Shopping Center, Winter Park, FL 32789
- 745 N Courtenay Pkwy, Palm Cay Plaza, Merritt Island, FL 32953
- 7777 N Wickham Rd, Suntree Plaza, Melbourne, FL 32940
- 7895 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr St N, Gateway Market Center, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
- 840 A1A North, Corridors at Ponte Vedra, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
- 949 East McNab Road, Pompano Plaza, Pompano Beach, FL 33062
- 7949 113th St. N, Seminole City Center, Seminole, FL 33772
- 2420 S Washington Ave, Titus Landing, Titusville, FL 32780
