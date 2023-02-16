Texas Moves Toward Legalizing Marijuana with New Bill: Do You Want it to Pass?

Photo by Adobe

Last week, Rep. Jessica González, filed House Bill 1937, which would allow counties and municipalities to make their own decisions regarding the recreational use of cannabis for Texans ages 21 and older.

Under the bill, local governments could allow adults to possess and transport up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana. There would be a 10% tax on all cannabis products, with the funds to be used for cannabis regulation, cannabis testing, government oversight, and school funding.

Gonzalez filed a similar bill in 2021 but failed to get to a vote.

"While Texas has made progress with the Compassionate Use Act, we have been left behind on a potential revenue source that would increase investments in public education, stop unnecessary arrests for cannabis possession, and create jobs in our state." Rep. Jessica González

According to recent polls, the majority of Texans would be in favor of this bill.

A Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler poll found that 60% of Texans support the legalization of marijuana for recreational use. This included 75% of Democrat voters and 42% of Republican voters.

The results show the attitude of Texans toward the drug is changing. For example, a University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll in May 2010 showed that only 27% of Texans thought marijuana should ever be legal.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott supports the decriminalization of marijuana but has not supported legalizing it for recreational use.

“One thing that I believe in, and I believe the state Legislature believes in, and that is prison and jail is a place for dangerous criminals who may harm others. Small possession of marijuana is not the type of violation that we want to stockpile jails with.” Gov Abbott

Currently, recreational cannabis use is legal in 21 states, and four more states are set to pass laws this year. Will Texas join this list?

