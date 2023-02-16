Florida Gov. DeSantis launches proposal to "combat the malign influence of China."

Photo by WikiCommons Images

“Our Digital Bill of Rights will ensure Floridians are protected from the overreach and surveillance we have seen from Big Tech companies. Today’s proposal builds on our efforts to stop Big Tech censorship and combat the malign influence of China through the removal of nefarious platforms like TikTok from any state supported activity.” Florida Gov. Ron De Santis

In a week where there have been alleged spy balloons and concerns about people's privacy, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has launched a new proposal to "to protect Floridians' digital rights and privacy from Big Tech companies by creating a Digital Bill of Rights that focuses on protecting Floridians' privacy, protecting minors from online harms, and eliminating unfair censorship."

DeSantis launched his proposal at a press conference and then followed up the announcement on Twitter, stating:

"Our Digital Bill of Rights will ensure Floridians have the right to:

Private conversations without surveillance by Big Tech

Participate online without unfair censorship

See internet search engines manipulation

Control personal data

Protect children from online harms."

“Big Tech has gone unchecked for too long and has been reckless with our data, causing major concerns about privacy and potentially jeopardizing sensitive state information. I’m proud to stand with Governor DeSantis today to give Silicon Valley a reboot and announce an audacious plan to protect Floridians and keep our children safe online." Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

The proposal is for the 2023 Florida Legislative Session that begins in March.

DeSantis is not the first Governor to look at banning TikTok. Last month, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott directed all state agencies to ban the use of TikTok to eliminate the platform's cybersecurity risks. TikTok is owned by the company Bytedance, based in China, and Abbott has concerns over data privacy.

Your thoughts

Are you glad that DeSantis is taking online security seriously? Are you concerned about online privacy? Do you believe President Joe Biden should be doing more to combat online threats?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article on social media so others can join the conversation.