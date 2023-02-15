Whataburger launches new rewards program for loyal customers

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Great news for Whataburger fans with the announcement of a new points-based reward program this week, allowing fans of this Texan icon to earn more while choosing from more rewards.

The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in 1950 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states. According to the Texas-based business, Whataburger customers have been asking for a new rewards program, and their feedback has been taken into account.

A new points-based rewards program lets customers redeem rewards to get just about everything on the menu. This is an improvement on the old program, which limited rewards to a small number of items. Under the new program, customers earn 10 points for every $1 they spend, which is also an increase on the previous program.

Rewards and visits that customers had earned in the previous program were automatically converted to points, and 500 points were added to all three million active Whataburger rewards accounts.

“The top requests we heard from rewards customers were to give them rewards aligned with how much they purchase and to let them get their favorite menu items with the rewards they earn. The new Whataburger rewards program does just that – it gives them more. ” Rich Scheffler, Whataburger Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.

As a bonus for customers, all rewards and visits earned in the previous rewards program were automatically converted to points, and 500 points were added to all Whataburger rewards accounts that were active at the time of the launch.

Your thoughts

Do you think this new rewards program is better? Are you enrolled in the Whataburger points program? Are you a Whataburger fan?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article on social media, so more people are aware.