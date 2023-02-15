Gov Abbott wants to ban transgender college athletes from competing in Texas. Do you agree with him?

Photo by WikiCommons Images

“This next session, we will pass a law prohibiting biological men to compete against women in college sports” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made news headlines worldwide yesterday when he announced his plan to prohibit transgender college athletes from competing in Texas. The debate has been sparked by the performance of transgender swimmer Lia Thomas who competes for the University of Pennsylvania and is originally from Texas, with other competitors complaining Thomas has an unfair advantage.

"We’ve fought for the rights of women to be able to succeed in this world only to have that now superseded by this ideology that men are going to be empowered to compete against women” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Even if the bill is passed, it could be challenged in court. Texas is one of 18 states that have passed or that have passed laws or placed restrictions on transgender people participating in sports. Many of these have led to court challenges. In 2021 Texas lawmakers passed legislation restricting transgender student-athletes from playing on K-12 school sports teams that align with their gender.

In 2023, already over 300 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced in state legislatures around the country.

[Texas lawmakers] “are pursuing an agenda that attacks Texas families, neighbors, youth, and fellow community members who are simply trying to live and thrive in our state.” Ricardo Martinez, CEO of Equality Texas

