Want to win $10,000 and help Texas schools? This is how you can

Photo by Adobe

Renowned journalist, newsman, and media commentator Dan Rather is a proud Texan.

And he is running a competition, the Rather Prize, asking teachers and students across Texas to submit their ideas for improving education in the state.

"To teachers and students in Texas, I would love to hear your ideas around improving education. Always excited to see the submissions for the Rather Prize. Please spread the word." Dan Rather

To be eligible for the prize, applicants must be current or recent Texas students, teachers, or administrators. Students must be enrolled in middle school, high school, or college. Recent students who are not currently enrolled must have attended a Texas school within the last three years. Any Texas state-certified teacher or administrator, current or retired, is eligible.

The grant is awarded based on who can best answer the question, "what is your idea to improve education in the state of Texas?"

The best idea wins $10,000.

"We want ideas that come from the bottom up, not the top down." Martin Rather

The application deadline is February 17, and information can be found here.

The prize comes at a time when teachers in Texas are asking for a pay increase, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is considering investing more funds into private schools.

Your thoughts

Do you have ideas on how to improve education in Texas? Will you be submitting them in the hope of winning the $10,000 prize?

Please leave a comment below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.