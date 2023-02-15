First Tennessee Location of Popular Discount Club To Open Bringing Low Prices to Local Shoppers

Photo by Flickr Under Creative Commons

Great news for shoppers in the Nashville area with the news that national discount wholesale club BJ's will open a new location 20 miles southeast of downtown Nashville in Rutherford County.

BJ's is a rival wholesale club to Sam's Club, which is owned by Walmart. This will be the discount wholesale club's first location in Tennessee, and is expected to open in the first half of 2023. the company currently operates 235 clubs and 164 BJ's Gas locations in 18 states- Tennessee marks the 19th state for BJ's

The club will include a BJ's gas station, fresh foods and produce, a full-service deli, household essentials, and pet supplies. Members can save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day on everything they need for weekly shopping.

"The opening of our club in La Vergne represents the first of what will be multiple locations in the greater Nashville market. We can’t wait to welcome our newest BJ’s members this year and help provide these local communities with unbeatable value and incredible savings" President, Steve Giordano, Boys and Girls Club, Polk County

The new store is expected to create 150 new jobs in the local community.

As inflation causes grocery rises to increase, joining a wholesale club such as BJ's or Sam's Club is an excellent way for families to save money.

