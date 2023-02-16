Michael Jordan Makes Record-Breaking $10 Million Donation to Help Children in Need

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Last week, I wrote about the generosity of NBA basketball legend Michael Jordan and the millions of dollars he is giving away in Charlotte.

The North Carolina native turns 60 on Friday, and he is celebrating by giving another huge donation. He is giving $10 million to the Make-A-Wish foundation- the largest-ever donation made by an individual.

“For the past 34 years, it’s been an honor to partner with Make-A-Wish and help bring a smile and happiness to so many kids. Witnessing their strength and resilience during such a tough time in their lives has truly been an inspiration. I can’t think of a better birthday gift than seeing others join me in supporting Make-A-Wish so that every child can experience the magic of having their wish come true.” Michael Jordan

Jordan has supported the Make-A-Wish organization since 2008 and has already gifted them millions of dollars.

It is the latest in a long line of donations by Jordan. Other recent gifts include:

$7.2 million to fund two family health clinics in Charlotte, providing primary care, social work, behavioral, oral health, and physical therapy services to more than 35,000 people.

$10 million to Novant Health, which will help fund "rural and rural-adjacent communities" in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Opening the Jordan Institute for Families at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill's School of Social Work.

Donated $2 million of his earnings from the documentary "The Last Dance" to food banks. The funds went to food banks in Chicago, and the Carolinas run by Feeding America,

$500,000 to literacy programs in Charlotte at the Freedom School Partners, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library Foundation, CrossRoads Corp., and Child Care Resources Incorporation.

Through his Jordan Brand company has pledged $100 million to a community grants program for social organizations assisting Black communities.

So while it is a Happy Birthday for Michael Jordan this week, his ongoing generosity will ensure others have happier occasions too.

Your thoughts

What do you think of Michael Jordan's birthday donation? What other organizations in North Carolina would you like to see him support?

Please leave a comment below with your thoughts and share this article on social media with others so they can join the conversation.