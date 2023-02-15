New location for popular discount club set to open in Polk County, bringing savings to local shoppers

Photo by Flickr Under Creative Commons

Great news for shoppers in Florida with the news that national discount wholesale club BJ's will open a new location in Polk County, Florida.

BJ's is a rival wholesale club to Sam's Club which is owned by Walmart.

BJ’s newest Florida club will be located at 6360 Grandview Parkway in the town of Davenport in Polk County, Florida. The club will include a BJ’s gas station, fresh foods and produce, a full-service deli, household essentials, and pet supplies.

“Bringing BJ’s one-stop shop experience into the Davenport community is a wonderful way to kick off 2023. We couldn’t be more eager to engage with our smart-saving families in the area, welcome them to this brand-new location, and continue to build upon our strong presence in Florida.” Theodore Kyriakidis, club manager of Davenport’s BJ’s Wholesale Club

Not only will shoppers who become members of BJ's benefit but so will Polk County.

BJ’s Charitable Foundation supports the local community through both monetary and food donations primarily to the Boys and Girls Club of Polk County programs that promote education, health, social character, service, and leadership among youth in the community.

"The Boys & Girls Club of Polk County warmly welcomes BJ’s Wholesale Club to the Davenport community and as a partner to our organization. We're very thankful to receive their support. Our youth rely on our nine Boy and Girls Clubs in Polk County, and we could not support them without partners like BJ's. We can't wait for BJ's Wholesale Club to open its doors to the families within this special neighborhood." President, Steve Giordano, Boys and Girls Club, Polk County

As inflation causes grocery rises to increase, joining a wholesale club such as BJ's or Sam's Club is a great way for families to save money.

