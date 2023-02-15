Free Food and Giveaways at Popular Restaurant Chain's New Location Opening in Charleston Area

Photo by Adobe

Good news for fans of chicken salad in the Charleston area with Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept opening its third store in the Charleston area next week.

The new store will be located in Goose Creek, open on Tuesday, February 21, and will be the 13th Chicken Salad Chick restaurant in South Carolina.

There is a range of giveaways and opportunities to win free food to mark the opening.

Tuesday, February 21 - Free Chicken Salad for a Year - The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.

- Free Chicken Salad for a Year - The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week. Wednesday, February 22 - The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a FREE Chick Special on their next visit.

- The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a FREE Chick Special on their next visit. Thursday, February 23 - The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick tote bag.

- The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick tote bag. Friday, February 24 - All day long, Chick fans can buy two Quick Chicks and get one FREE!

- All day long, Chick fans can buy two Quick Chicks and get one FREE! Saturday, February 25 - The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a FREE commemorative Chicken Salad Chick cup and a FREE drink with their meal.

"One of our favorite parts of bringing the Chick to new neighborhoods is the opportunity to positively impact the lives of our guests. We’ve gotten to know our fans here in the Lowcountry over the past several years, and we know they rely on us for fresh, made-from-scratch meals they can enjoy with friends and family in our dining room or on the go. They also appreciate the warm hospitality of our restaurant teams and the way we support local organizations. We can’t wait to be their new go-to spot in Goose Creek.” Julie Beville, co-owner

Goose Creek Chicken Salad Chick

220 St. James Avenue, Suite 300, Goose Creek, SC

Open Monday to Saturday from 10:30 a.m to 8 p.m

