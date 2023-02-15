Have You Experienced The World's Largest Honky Tonk in Fort Worth?

Photo by Flickr Under Creative Commons

Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes honky tonks.

The world's biggest honky tonk is located in Fort Worth, Texas. Let's take a quick look at it.

The building containing Billy Bob's Texas was built in 1910, and initially, an open-air barn used to house prize cattle for the Fort Worth Stock Show. It has since been used as an airplane factory and even a department store that was so big the stock boys wore roller skates to get around!



Billy Bob's Texas opened on April 1, 1981, featuring a 100,000 square feet entertainment center, over 30 bar stations, and able to hold over 6,000 patrons.

The venue has hosted some of country music's biggest stars. It has been awarded the "Country Music Club of the Year" 12 times by the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association.

The title of the World's Largest Honky Tonk isn't the only world record that the venue has held.

In 1983, country music legend Merle Haggard made the Guinness Book of World Records for buying the largest round of drinks when he purchased 5,095 shots for the entire crowd at the club one night. The round of Candian Club whiskey was in honor of his 28th hit song, "C.C. Waterback," from his 1982 duets album with George Jones, A Taste Of Yesterday's Wine.

The bill totaled $12,737.50 and equaled 40 gallons of whiskey which would cost over $40,000 today.

BILLY BOB'S TEXAS

2520 Rodeo Plaza

Fort Worth, Texas

