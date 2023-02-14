Popular discount retailer to close 24 stores in Texas

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Bad news for shoppers of discount retailer Tuesday Morning with the announcement today that 24 stores in Texas will close.

The Dallas-based business has today filed for bankruptcy for the second time in three years. The move will “enable the company to reduce its outstanding liabilities, obtain significant and necessary capital, and ultimately transform into a nimbler retailer that serves heritage markets in a profitable manner.”

They will be closing half of their 487 stores across the United States including 24 in Texas. Before its first bankruptcy filing the chain had 687 stores.

Tuesday Morning stores closing in Texas:

Atascocita Market Square 8072 FM 1960 East Humble

Brodie Oaks S/C4006 S. LamarSuite 850, Austin

Burleson Shopping Center654 SW Wilshire Blvd. Burleson

Firewheel Commons, 3046 Lavon Drive, Suite 129B Garland,

Granbury Lakeside Center, 1406 E. US Hwy 377 Granbury

Harwood Village North609 Harwood Rd., Bedford

Hulen Fashion Center, 5240 South Hulen Street, Fort Worth

Lewisville Towne Crossing, 4750 State Hwy 121, Ste #300, Lewisville

Northcross Shopping Center5217‐A N Navarro St. Victoria

Parkdale Place 4150 Dowlen Road, Beaumont

Parker Central Plaza Shopping Center3304 Central Expressway, Plano

Pipeline Village1323 W. Pipeline Rd. Hurst

Post Oak Square Shopping Center1210 Harvey Rd., College Station

Presidio Towne Crossing, 2225 Porter Creek Dr., Fort Worth

Santa Fe Square, 3950 E. 42nd Street, Odessa

Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch, 5517 Sierra Springs Lane, Fort Worth

Tanglewood Village Shopping Center2110 W. Slaughter Lane Suite 168, Austin

The B Spot on Burnet, 7301 Burnet Road Suite 300, Austin

Village at Camp Bowie3501 Bernie Anderson Ave., Fort Worth

Weslayan Plaza West Shopping Center, 5442‐A Weslayan Street, Houston

West Towne Marketplace, 6450 N. Desert Blvd., Ste 5, El Paso

Westheimer Commons, 12568 Westheimer Rd., Houston

Westhill Village Shopping Center7525 Westheimer, Houston

Wichita Falls Shopping Center, 4319 Kemp Blvd., Unit B, Wichita Falls

