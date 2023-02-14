End of an Era: Texas State Park to Give Way to Private Gated Community

Fairfield Lake Park Photo by WikiCommons Images

The bad news that I wrote about a few weeks ago has officially been confirmed.

A popular 1,800-acre state park that has been open to the public for almost 50 years will now be closed to the public from February 28.

Fairfield Lake State Park, about 100 miles southeast of Dallas-Fort Worth, is one of the most popular parks in Texas, offering miles of trails used for hiking, biking, and horseback riding, but this could soon end if a potential sale goes through. The park also contains Fairfield Lake, which is the largest private lake in Texas.

The land is owned by a company called Vistra Corp which has leased it to Texas Parks and Wildlife since the 1970s. The property was listed for sale for $110 million in 2021 and has finally been sold to a Dallas developer - Todd Interests, the developer responsible for high-end projects in downtown Dallas, such as the National and East Quarter.

It seems there are plans to build a high-end gated community and private golf course on the land and not even the founder of Buc-ee's can prevent this.

“It is crystal clear that the developer plans to close down the park. To lose a gem like Fairfield Lake, it’s just horrible.” Arch “Beaver” Aplin III, founder of Buc-ee's and chairman of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission

In 2022, Fairfield had over 80,000 visitors, the most annual visitors in its history. Sadly they will now have to find a new place to visit.

Your thoughts

Have you visited Fairfield Lake State Park? Are you sad that it will now be lost to a real estate development project? Would you like to see more state parks in Texas? Should more have been done to save the park from developers?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.