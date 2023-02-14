Love Story 42 Years in the Making: Gov. Greg Abbott Recalls Romantic San Antonio Proposal on Valentine's Day

Photo by Screenshot of Greg Abbott Twitter

While many people across San Antonio and Texas celebrate Valentine's Day today, the date holds even more significance for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and his wife, Cecilia.

Abbott proposed to Cecilia on the San Antonio River Walk on February 14, 1981, and Abbott took to Twitter today to celebrate the special occasion.

"42 years ago today I proposed to Cecilia on the San Antonio Riverwalk. Best decision I’ve ever made. Happy Valentine’s Day!" Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

It was a short engagement as Abbott and Cecilia married at Our Lady of the Lake in San Antonio later that same year.

Cecilia Abbott was raised in San Antonio by parents who were both educators. Her grandparents were immigrants from Mexico.

During the gubernatorial race last year, Abbott pushed his personal connection to San Antonio.

Texans in Bexar County value faith, family, freedom, & hard work. Protecting these values is personal to me — Cecilia & I got engaged & married in San Antonio. On November 8th, we’ll defend these values & keep Texas number one." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

There will no doubt be several other people following Abbott's lead of 42 years ago and proposing along the San Antonio Riverwalk this Valentine's Day.

