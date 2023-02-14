London's Newest Deli Offers Free Tea for a Year to Celebrate Grand Opening!

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Great news for people in McAlister, Kentucky with the opening of a popular new deli chain next week.

The popular chain has 543 locations across 28 states in the country and 20 of those are in Kentucky, but this will be the first one in London, Kentucky.

McAlister's Deli will open at 10 a.m. on Monday, February 20 and to celebrate the grand opening, the first 100 guests in line will win Free Tea for a Year. McAlister’s is known for its sweet tea served in giant 32 oz. glasses.

“We are thrilled to open our new McAlister’s Deli location in London and overjoyed to see the excitement in the local community. The city of London, London-Laurel Co. Economic Development authority and the London-Laurel Co. Chamber of Commerce have been very helpful throughout the process.” Taral Patel Owner of Logos LLC

About McAlister's Deli

The business was started by a dentist from Oxford, Mississippi who turned an abandoned movie-set diner into a small, yet charming, neighborhood restaurant & gathering place in 1989. They are known for their sandwiches, spuds, and salads but are famous for McAlister’s Sweet Tea.

Details:

McAlister's Deli London

2020 KY192 London, KY 40741

Opening February 20 at 10 am. The first 100 people in line will win free tea for a year!

Your thoughts

Are you glad to see McAlister's open in London? Have you been to any of their other locations in Kentucky? Will you be lining up to get free tea for a year?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.