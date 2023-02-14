Exclusive Interview with the Man Who Got 15,000 Matches: Valentine's Day Edition

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42b66M_0knODj7i00
Photo byImage provided by Stefan Pierre Tomlin

Given today is Valentine's Day, I thought we could look at some tips- that apply whether you are single or in a relationship.

And who better to ask for advice on dating and romance than with the title Most Swiped Man on Tinder?

I was fortunate to chat with Stefan Pierre Tomlin, who earned this prestigious title by matching with 15,000 women over two years.And Tomlin was more than happy to share his advice with readers.

For Singles

If you are looking for a last-minute Valentine's Day date, you need to get your Tinder profile as best as possible. Tomlin is full of great advice on dating apps- you don't get 15,000 matches for no reason. His advice to show yourself in the best possible light is:

  • Use fewer filters
  • Upload pics doing your favorite hobby - this will allow you to connect with people of the same interests. For example, if you love skydiving or horse riding, showcase this on your profile.
  • Add some color to your background- make your photo stand out
  • Most importantly, be yourself, and put up an honest bio and photos that showcase your true personality. This will benefit you in the long run.

For People in Relationships

Tomlin offers what he calls the Five Languages of Love for understanding love and maintaining romance in a relationship. 

  1. Saying 'I love you and words of affirmation to your partner
  2. Physical non-sexual touching, such as hugs
  3. An act of service. Such as doing a task your partner hates — such as doing the dishes
  4. A gift for no reason. Men will often buy flowers out of guilt or on Valentine's Day, but Tomlin suggests a gift like a travel card or paying a bill. He once flew to New York to track down a piece of sentimental jewelry for a partner. 
  5. TIME. Tomlin says this is the most important one — spending quality time together.

Don't feel pressured

Tomlin admits a lot of pressure is attached to Valentine's Day. If you are single, you can feel left out, and if you have just started dating someone, it can be the compulsion to spend too much money. But, he does say- to do whatever feels appropriate - it is just one day, after all, and there are 364 other days for romance and dating.

Tomlin is appearing on a new TV show on Discovery + called 'Written in the Stars' and is working on a single with DJ IRonik, who has several hit number one and worked with people like Elton John. He has also started his own business blue tick marketing.

Your thoughts

What are your tips for a successful Valentine's Day? What is the best Valentine's Day date you have been on? Are you doing anything this year?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article on social media.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Valentines Day# Relationships# Love# Dating# Local Love

Comments / 0

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
66K followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Missouri State

2 Missouri Locations of Top Party Goods Business Set to Close

The party is over for two more stores in Missouri. Party City, the leading party goods and Halloween specialty retailer by revenue in North America announced today that 22 of its stores would be closing, two of which are in Missouri.

Read full story
Michigan State

Leading Party Goods Retailer Announces 4 Store Closures in Michigan

The party is over for four more stores in Michigan. Party City, the leading party goods and Halloween specialty retailer by revenue in North America, announced today that 22 of its stores would be closing, four of which are in Michigan.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

The Party Is Over Down: Popular Party Store To Close Five Locations in New York

The party is over for five more stores in New York. Party City, the leading party goods and Halloween specialty retailer by revenue in North America announced today that 22 of its stores would be closing, five of which are in New York.

Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

The Party Is Over: Party Goods Chain Announces Closure of Two Georgia Stores

The party is over for two more stores in Georgia. Party City, the leading party goods and Halloween specialty retailer by revenue in North America announced today that ten of its stores would be closing, two of which are in Georgia.

Read full story
2 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Shoppers Left Disappointed as Major Retailer Closes 6 More Stores

There have been even more retail store closures announced in Tennessee. Last week I wrote that the discount retailer known as Tuesday Morning was closing ten stores in Tennessee; now, housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced six of its stores in Tennessee will be closing soon.

Read full story
8 comments
Oregon State

Oregon Shoppers Left Disappointed as Retailer Closes 3 More Stores

Unfortunately, the retail store closures in Oregon continue. Last week I wrote that the discount retailer known as Tuesday Morning was closing six stores in Oregon; now, housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced three of its stores in Oregon will be closing soon. 149 Bed Bath & Beyond locations across the United States will close.

Read full story
21 comments
Texas State

H-E-B Launches Competition, Offering Cash Prizes and a Chance to be Stocked in Stores!

Would you like to see your product stocked in H-E-B as well as win a cash prize? Thanks to the annual H-E-B Quest for Texas Best competition, now is your chance. "From the Panhandle to the Rio Grande Valley, from West Texas to Beaumont, the H-E-B “Quest for Texas Best” is an open call for locally owned, small food, beverage and general merchandise suppliers to have their items considered for placement on H-E-B shelves and $25,000 in their pocket!"

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio Shoppers Disappointed as Popular Retailer Closes Four More Stores

More bad news for shoppers in Ohio this week. Last week I wrote that the discount retailer known as Tuesday Morning was closing seven stores in Ohio; now, housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced four of its stores in Ohio will be closing soon. The struggling businesses advised 149 Bed Bath & Beyond locations across the United States will close.

Read full story
3 comments
San Francisco, CA

This San Francisco Family Has Pledged to Donate Entire Billion-Dollar Fortune

In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about the Sobrato family in San Francisco that has promised to give away their billion-dollar fortune.

Read full story
Florida State

Disney Under Fire: Calls for Higher Wages for Cast Members in Florida Grow Louder

Ongoing wage negotiations between Walt Disney World management in Florida and unions representing over 40,000 Cast Members have broken down. 96% of union members voted against Walt Disney World’s “best and final offer.” The offer from Disney was an immediate $1 raise to the hourly starting wage, increasing the minimum starting wage to $16 per hour. In addition, it was proposed that hourly pay would increase to $20 per hour over the next five years.

Read full story
1 comments
Washington, DC

This woman is giving away millions in Washington D.C

In order to spread more good news to readers, I have been writing a series of articles on the top philanthropists in the United States. This week the Chronicle of Philanthropy released its list of the 50 biggest donors in the United States in 2022. Washington D.C resident Adrienne Arsht was featured on this list thanks to donating over$62 million to various causes in 2022.

Read full story
Illinois State

Disappointing News For Illinois Shoppers as Popular Retailer Closes 4 Stores

Unfortunately, the retail store closures in Illinois continue. Last week I wrote that the discount retailer known as Tuesday Morning was closing five stores in Illinois; now, housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced four of its stores in Illinois will be closing soon.

Read full story
27 comments
Mcdonough, GA

Shop Smart and Save Big at Atlanta's Newest Discount Club Location!

Great news for shoppers in the Atlanta area with the announcement that national discount wholesale club BJ's will open a new location 25 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta in McDonough.

Read full story
Plano, TX

Popular Salad Bar Adds New Location in Plano

There is another healthy food choice for people in Plano, thanks to a new Salata store opening in West Plano later this week. Salata is a built-to-order salad kitchen offering fresh salads, soups, and wraps. The new store will open at 1801 Preston Rd. Suite D, Plano, TX 75093, on Friday, February 24. To celebrate the grand opening, there will be giveaways, samples, organic teas and lemonades to sample, and interactive festivities.

Read full story
Austin, TX

Popular Sandwich Chain Opens Its Fifth Austin Location

Great news for sandwich lovers in Austin with the announcement that popular sandwich store Ike's Love & Sandwiches has opened its fifth location in Austin. The new store is in Mueller at 1201 Barbara Jordan Blvd #1210 Austin, TX 78723. The new restaurant will have a grand opening celebration on Friday, March 3, with free sandwiches and t-shirts for the first 50 people in line.

Read full story

North Carolina Shoppers Disappointed as Retailer Closes Five More Stores

The retail store closures in North Carolina continue. Last week I wrote that the discount retailer known as Tuesday Morning was closing 17 stores in North Carolina; now, housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced five of its stores in North Carolina will be closing soon.

Read full story
11 comments
Houston, TX

Houston's Historic Cemetery: Resting Place of Famous Figures and Ghostly Encounters

Houston is home to many haunted sites, so it is no surprise that a cemetery should appear on the list of the most haunted places in Houston. Glenwood Cemetary was built in 1871 and was Houston's first professionally designed cemetery.

Read full story

Major Retailer Announces Closure of Stores In New Jersey

Bad news for housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond fans, with the announcement that seven of its stores in New Jersey will soon be closing. The struggling business to close stores across the country, this is the third major announcement of stores closing since September. In total, 149 Bed Bath & Beyond locations will be permanently closed in the U.S.

Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

Georgia Retail Industry Takes Another Hit as Five Stores Prepare to Close

More retail stores are closing in Georgia. A few days ago, I wrote that the discount retailer known as Tuesday Morning is closing 12 stores in Georgia. Now housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond fans have announced five of its stores in Georgia will be closing soon.

Read full story
26 comments
Iowa State

Iowa Retail Industry Takes Another Hit as 3 Stores Announce Closures

The retail store closures in Iowa continue. Housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond fans have announced three of its stores in Iowa will be closing soon. The struggling business continues to close stores nationwide, with announcements coming regularly. Last September, they announced store closures to be closed. More were added in January, and this month they have added 149 more locations to the list of stores to be closed.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy