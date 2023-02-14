Exclusive Interview with the Man Who Got 15,000 Matches: Valentine's Day Edition

Photo by Image provided by Stefan Pierre Tomlin

Given today is Valentine's Day, I thought we could look at some tips- that apply whether you are single or in a relationship.

And who better to ask for advice on dating and romance than with the title Most Swiped Man on Tinder ?

I was fortunate to chat with Stefan Pierre Tomlin, who earned this prestigious title by matching with 15,000 women over two years.And Tomlin was more than happy to share his advice with readers.

For Singles

If you are looking for a last-minute Valentine's Day date, you need to get your Tinder profile as best as possible. Tomlin is full of great advice on dating apps- you don't get 15,000 matches for no reason. His advice to show yourself in the best possible light is:

Use fewer filters

Upload pics doing your favorite hobby - this will allow you to connect with people of the same interests. For example, if you love skydiving or horse riding, showcase this on your profile.

Add some color to your background- make your photo stand out

Most importantly, be yourself, and put up an honest bio and photos that showcase your true personality. This will benefit you in the long run.

For People in Relationships

Tomlin offers what he calls the Five Languages of Love for understanding love and maintaining romance in a relationship.

Saying 'I love you and words of affirmation to your partner Physical non-sexual touching, such as hugs An act of service. Such as doing a task your partner hates — such as doing the dishes A gift for no reason. Men will often buy flowers out of guilt or on Valentine's Day, but Tomlin suggests a gift like a travel card or paying a bill. He once flew to New York to track down a piece of sentimental jewelry for a partner. TIME. Tomlin says this is the most important one — spending quality time together.

Don't feel pressured

Tomlin admits a lot of pressure is attached to Valentine's Day. If you are single, you can feel left out, and if you have just started dating someone, it can be the compulsion to spend too much money. But, he does say- to do whatever feels appropriate - it is just one day, after all, and there are 364 other days for romance and dating.

Tomlin is appearing on a new TV show on Discovery + called 'Written in the Stars' and is working on a single with DJ IRonik, who has several hit number one and worked with people like Elton John. He has also started his own business blue tick marketing.

Your thoughts

What are your tips for a successful Valentine's Day? What is the best Valentine's Day date you have been on? Are you doing anything this year?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article on social media.