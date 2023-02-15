Houston's Most Haunted Bar - Are You Brave Enough to Visit?

Photo by Adobe

Yesterday I wrote an article about a hospital in Texas that was recently voted the most haunted place in the world.

And there are plenty of places in Houston that are also reported to be haunted. Let's take a quick look at Houston's haunted bar.

Houston's haunted bar

La Carafe is located in the downtown Market Square district and is said to be Houston's oldest continuously-operating establishment. The bar was built in 1847, and Sam Houston spent some time in the bar.

With such a long history, it's no surprise that there are tales of ghosts and unexplained occurrences in the bar. There have been reports from customers of a woman dressed in gauze trying to push them down the stairs, cash registers randomly opening, and bottles falling off shelves. In addition, some bartenders have said they have heard the sound of a young child playing with a ball upstairs.

The low lighting and old wax candles make for a haunting atmosphere.

Perhaps the creepiest ghostly resident is a former bartender named Carl, who can be heard calling for the last drinks on some nights.

The building is so old that it is listed on the National Register for Historic Places. Perhaps it should be listed on the National Register for Haunted Places.

Have you been to La Carafe and experienced any unusual activity?

Details:

For those brave enough to visit, La Carafe is located at 813 Congress St in Houston.

Your thoughts

Have you been to this bar? If so, did you experience any unusual activity? Do you believe in ghosts?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article on social media so others can join the conversation.