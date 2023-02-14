Beyond the Beaver: 7 fascinating facts about Buc-ee's, the ultimate Texas pit stop

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Everything is bigger in Texas- that phrase could have been coined to describe Buc-ee's.

People in Texas are proud of Buc-ee's. The iconic Texan business known for its vast stores, large number of gas pumps, and delightful treats are a must-visit for any visitor to Texas.

But how well do you know Buc-ee's- let's find out with these seven fascinating facts.

1. Buc-ee's was actually founded by a guy named Beaver.

After graduating from Texas A&M, Arch Aplin III acquired some property in Lake Jackson and opened the first Buc-ee's in July 1982. Alpins childhood nicknames were "Beaver" and "Bucky Beaver "; he also owned a labrador named Buck.

2. Alpin soon got a partner onboard - Don Wasek. When they opened their second Buc-ee's, the duo knew what customers wanted, and that became their focus- cheap ice and clean restrooms.

3. They certainly lived up to their core focus. Buc-ee's officially has the cleanest restrooms in the United States.

Service supplier Cintas has voted Buc-ee's as having the cleanest public rest areas in the country. Some locations even have a team of custodians whose full-time job is maintaining the restrooms' cleanliness.

4. Buc-ee's has sued a couple of businesses with similar names. They have come up against a Nebraska chain called Buckys in court- twice. Once in 2008 and again in 2017. In 2021 they sued an operator running a business called Bukys.

5. True fans can get a Buc-ee's credit card. It is issued by TDECU (Texas Dow Employees Credit Union), and cardholders get ten cents off every gallon.

6. While the beloved Texas chain has expanded into several states, there is one state who doesn't love Buc-ee's, and that's North Carolina.

A Buc-ee's was proposed in the small town of Efland in NC, but a group of citizens formed a petition to oppose the opening, stating it "would worsen traffic congestion, pollute a protected watershed, and offend aesthetic sensitivities."

I guess it was their loss.

7- Buc'ee's holds the title of the world's largest convenience store- a record it keeps breaking.

It was held for a long time by the Buc-ee's in New Braunfels before a new Buc-ee's store was opened last year in Sevierville, Tennessee. This was broken by a Buc-ee's in Colorado before news that the title would return to Texas. The existing store in Luling, nearly 45 miles southeast of Austin, will be upgraded and, when finished, will be more than 75,000-square-foot location.

Hopefully, the record stays in Texas!

