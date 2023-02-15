The Austin based actress giving away millions

Photo by WikiCommons Images

In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community.

Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about an actress living in Austin and her philanthropic work- Sandra Bullock.

Sandra Bullock rose to fame thanks to her role in the iconic 1994 movie Speed. Following that was a string of hits, and Bullock became an international star.

In 1997 while filming the romantic comedy Hope Floats in Austin, she fell in love with the city and purchased a home next to Lake Austin. She has called Austin home ever since.

Bullock won an Academy Award for Best Actress in 2009 for her role in The Blind Side, but her charity work should be the highlight of her career.

Her philanthropy

Bullock has made many significant donations over the years. Some of these include:

$1 million to relief efforts after 9/11

In 2004 after the tsunami in Indonesia, she gave $1 million to the American Red Cross

$1 million to the American Red Cross after the tsunami in Japan in 2011

Another $1 million to the American Red Cross after Hurricane Katrina in 2005

$1 million to Doctors Without Borders after the Haiti earthquake

$500,000 to relief efforts during the California wildfires

Bullock has also supported Texans whenever there has been a need.

She donated $ 1 million to Texan relief efforts after Hurricane Harvey, and in 2021 during the winter freeze, she gave $250,000 to the Central Texas Food Bank. Bullock also supports the Texas nonprofit organization The Kindred Life Foundation (KLF).

Unlike other celebrities, Bullock does her donating silently and doesn't seek her attention. It seems that every time there is a big disaster, Bullock opens her checkbook to assist.

"I'm just grateful I can do it. We have to take care of one another." Sandra Bullock

