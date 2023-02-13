Incredible generosity shown as Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe page hits over $9 million in donations

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Last month, people worldwide were shocked last night when Buffalo Bill's safety, Damar Hamlin, was involved in a sickening head clash with Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

However, in heartwarming news, fans across all NFL teams rallied to contribute to a charity created by Hamlin two years ago.

"As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from, and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised meI created The Chasing M's Foundation as a vehicle that will allow me to deliver that impact, and the first program is the 2020 Community Toy Drive." Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin created The Chasing M’s Foundation "to use as a vehicle to bring lasting impact to his community. The foundation supports toy drives, back-to-school drives, kids camps, and more." Hamlin has been running a toy drive each year since 2020.

Hamlin had set a fundraising goal of $2500, but in just a few days, over $6 million had been donated by generous people and this figure has continued to grow.

People shared the link to Hamlin's GoFund Me on social media as they rally to raise as much money as possible. The page has now raised over $ 9 million and there are a number of causes to which Hamlin is donating.

When Hamlin awoke from his coma, his first words were “did we win,” and he has now produced a range of clothing with the phrase on it. Funds from sales of the merchandise will go to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in support of its trauma center,

Hamlin is also promoting the American Heart Association to promote CPR training .

“I want to thank everybody for their love and support over these past few weeks. As you know, CPR saved my life earlier this year on the field and CPR could easily save your life or someone you love.” Demar Hamlin

