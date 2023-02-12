Charlotte, NC

Michael Jordan is giving away millions of dollars in Charlotte

Ash Jurberg

Photo byWikiCommons Images

In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community.

Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about the philanthropic work that Michael Jordan has done in Charlotte and North Carolina.

Michael Jordan grew up in Wilmington, North Carolina, and was recruited into the NBA out of the University of North Carolina.

From there, he became perhaps the greatest basketball in history and parlayed this into success off the court. He has become a billionaire and is using his wealth to help people in Charlotte and across the United States.

Michael Jordan's philanthropy

"It's not the financials but [it's] from the heart — a passion from what this city, this state has given back to me. I can never repay what you have given to me. But this is a start." Michael Jordan on his contributions to Charlotte.

Jordan is passionate about health care.

In 2019 he donated $7.2 million to fund two family health clinics in Charlotte, providing primary care, social work, behavioral, oral health, and physical therapy services to more than 35,000 people.

Jordan followed this with another $10 million to Novant Health, which will help fund "rural and rural-adjacent communities" in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Everyone should have access to quality health care, no matter where they live, or whether or not they have insurance.” Michael Jordan

Other donations Jordan has made include:

  • In 2018, Jordan donated $2 million to relief efforts after Hurricane Florence, as well as provided care packages to people affected in Wilmington, NC
  • In 1996, he opened the Jordan Institute for Families at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill's School of Social Work.
  • He hosted a celebrity golf tournament in Charlotte for thirteen years, raising more than $7 million for various organizations, including the American Red Cross International Response Fund and Ronald McDonald Houses of North Carolina.
  • Jordan donated $2 million of his earnings from the documentary "The Last Dance" to food banks. The funds went to food banks in Chicago, and the Carolinas run by Feeding America,
  • Jordan has served as Make-A-Wish's Chief Wish Ambassador since 2008. During this time, he has donated more than $5 million to the organization and granted hundreds of wishes.
  • In 2016, he donated $500,000 to literacy programs in Charlotte at the Freedom School Partners, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library Foundation, CrossRoads Corp., and Child Care Resources Incorporation.
  • Through his Jordan Brand company has pledged $100 million to a community grants program for social organizations assisting Black communities.
  • Donated his entire 2001-02 NBA salary to 9/11-related charities.

Charlotte Hornets charity

In addition to his personal philanthropy, Jordan is also the Chairman of the Charlotte Hornets Foundation, which is "committed to inspiring a philanthropic culture and strengthening the Charlotte region through intentional partnerships, charitable giving, and social projects in the areas of Education, Wellness, Hunger and Military Care."

Since he became the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets, Jordan and the foundation has given over $3 million to causes throughout Charlotte.

This is just a snapshot of some of the great work that Michael Jordan has done for the community.

Your thoughts

What do you think of Michael Jordan's philanthropy? What other organizations in Charlotte and North Carolina would you like to see him support?

Please leave a comment below with your thoughts and share this article on social media with others so they can join the conversation.

