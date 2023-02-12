Basketball Enthusiasts Rejoice: A New Fitness Destination Has Arrived in San Antonio

Photo by Adobe

Great news for basketball lovers in San Antonio with the announcement that PickUp USA, a national basketball gym chain, is set to open in San Antonio.

PickUp USA began in California in 2012 as a gym catered to adult basketball players. The concept proved to be a hit. They now have locations across the United States offering youth basketball training, youth basketball development leagues, adult basketball tournaments, and weight and cardio centers.

They now have 15 locations across the US, and the San Antonio location will be their fourth in Texas.

"The way I see PickUp USA impacting my community in San Antonio is it gives a space where everyone will be able to learn basketball. No matter if you're in first grade, second grade, all the way through 30-40 years old. You will learn basketball through our group trainings and private trainings. You will have a safe place to be able to play basketball and enjoy playing the game you love." Jesus Sanchez owner of PickUp USA San Antonio

The San Antonio location will feature "a regulation basketball court, a junior basketball court, two half courts, Dr. Dish shooting machine, and a workout room with free weights, cable machines, and cardio equipment."

Membership pre-sales have started with a soft opening to follow.

PickUp USA San Antonio

6705 Northwest Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78238

Open Monday to Friday, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Saturday and Sunday: 9:00 am to 4:00 pm

Your thoughts

Are you glad to see this new concept open in San Antonio? Will you obtain a free pass and check it out?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article on social media.