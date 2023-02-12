Behind the Scenes at H-E-B: 7 Fascinating Facts You May Not Know

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1etgcZ_0kl665ka00
Photo byWikiCommons Images

Everyone in Texas loves H-E-B- but how much do you actually know about the company?

I have recently written many articles about the expansion of H-E-B and the opening of new stores, so today, I thought we could take a look at a few lesser known facts about the Texan grocery chain.

1. The business was started by Florence Thornton Butt in 1905 in Kerrville, Texas, after her husband became sick. She opened a grocery store borrowing $60 to launch the business she called Mrs. C. C. Butt's Staple and Fancy Grocery.

2. If it wasn't for tuberculosis, H-E-B could have been started in Tennessee. Florence and her husband, Charles, were living in Memphis, but thanks to Charles getting sick, the family (including their young son Howard) moved to the drier climate of the Texas hill country. Imagine H-E-B being a Tennesee company!

3. In 1935, Howard E Butt renamed the business to C.C. Butt Cash Grocery as his stores followed a self-serve cash and carry business model. It certainly doesn't have the same ring as H-E-B!

4. The first store to open under the H-E-B name was in San Antonio, Texas, in 1942.

5. One of H-E-B's early competitors was a grocery chain owned by the Centeno family in San Antonio. They had five locations across the city, and Howard Butt wanted to buy them. When one of the Centeno family died, Howard sent his condolences... and offered to buy the business. The family declined the offer but sold out to Howard Butt several years later.

6. In 1987, H-E-B opened its first H-E-B Video Central/H-E-B Video Superstore outlet to take advantage of the growing home video market. By 1993 they had 33 H-E-B video stores which they sold to Hollywood Entertainment

7. While H-E-B only has stores in Texas (and Mexico), it did operate briefly in Louisiana. In 1996 they opened a store on Nelson Rd in Lake Charles. Unfortunately, during that time, Nelson Rd was being expanded, and there was a lot of construction, which affected business. The underperforming store was closed in 2003, and the out-of-state expansion ended.

Your thoughts

Did you know these facts about H-E-B? Do you know any other little-known H-E-B facts? And would H-E-B be the same if it didn't start in Texas?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Texas# Business# Lifestyle# Home# Society

Comments / 7

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
64K followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Illinois State

Popular discount chain to close 5 stores in Illinois, heavily discounting entire stock

Discount retailer Tuesday Morning has announced the closure of five stores in Illinois as the business continues to struggle with financial issues. The battling business filed for bankruptcy this week for the second time in three years.

Read full story
2 comments
Alabama State

Discount retailer announces 10 stores in Alabama to close. All items heavily discounted

It is well known that discount retailer Tuesday Morning has faced financial difficulties of late, and this was further confirmed with the announcement of ten store closures in Alabama.

Read full story
3 comments
Maryland State

Popular discount chain to close 8 stores in Maryland, all items in store heavily discounted

There was some bad news this week for fans of the discount retailer, Tuesday Morning with the announcement that eight stores in Maryland will soon be closing. The struggling business filed for bankruptcy this week for the second time in three years and advised they will close half its 487 stores across the United States, including eight in Maryland. Before its first bankruptcy filing, the chain had 687 stores.

Read full story
10 comments
Washington State

Discount chain to close 4 stores in Washington, heavily discounting entire stock

Discount retailer Tuesday Morning has announced the closure of four stores in Washington as the business continues to struggle with financial issues. The battling business filed for bankruptcy this week for the second time in three years. It is hoped the move to close stores across the United States will “enable the company to reduce its outstanding liabilities, obtain the significant and necessary capital, and ultimately transform into a nimbler retailer that serves heritage markets in a profitable manner.”

Read full story
30 comments
Nevada State

Popular discount retailer announces closure of 4 Nevada stores with clearance sales on all items

Discount retailer, Tuesday Morning has today announced the closure of four stores in Nevada as it continues to battle financial issues. The struggling business filed for bankruptcy this week for the second time in three years. The move to close stores across the United States will “enable the company to reduce its outstanding liabilities, obtain the significant and necessary capital, and ultimately transform into a nimbler retailer that serves heritage markets in a profitable manner.”

Read full story
10 comments
Oregon State

Discount retailer to close 6 stores in Oregon. Huge clearance sales offered on all items

Bad news for people who enjoy shopping at the discount retailer, Tuesday Morning with the announcement today that six stores in Oregon will soon close. The struggling business filed for bankruptcy this week for the second time in three years. The move will “enable the company to reduce its outstanding liabilities, obtain the significant and necessary capital, and ultimately transform into a nimbler retailer that serves heritage markets in a profitable manner.”

Read full story
3 comments
Utah State

Popular discount retailer announces closing of 4 Utah stores

Bad news for fans of the discount retailer Tuesday Morning with the announcement today that four stores in Utah will close. The struggling business filed for bankruptcy this week for the second time in three years. The move will “enable the company to reduce its outstanding liabilities, obtain the significant and necessary capital, and ultimately transform into a nimbler retailer that serves heritage markets in a profitable manner.”

Read full story
Arizona State

Discount chain to close 11 stores in Arizona, heavily discounting entire stock

Bad news for people who enjoy shopping at the discount retailer, Tuesday Morning with the announcement today that eleven stores in Arizona will soon close. The struggling business filed for bankruptcy this week for the second time in three years. The move will “enable the company to reduce its outstanding liabilities, obtain the significant and necessary capital, and ultimately transform into a nimbler retailer that serves heritage markets in a profitable manner.”

Read full story
13 comments
Colorado State

Popular discount retailer closing 16 stores in Colorado. Massive discounts on offer

Bad news for fans of the discount retailer Tuesday Morning with the announcement today that sixteen stores in Colorado will close. The struggling business filed for bankruptcy this week for the second time in three years. The move will “enable the company to reduce its outstanding liabilities, obtain the significant and necessary capital, and ultimately transform into a nimbler retailer that serves heritage markets in a profitable manner.”

Read full story
5 comments
California State

Discount retailer announces closure of 31 California stores with clearance sales on all items

Bad news for people who enjoy shopping at the discount retailer, Tuesday Morning with the announcement today that 31 stores in California will soon close. The struggling business filed for bankruptcy this week for the second time in three years. The move will “enable the company to reduce its outstanding liabilities, obtain the significant and necessary capital, and ultimately transform into a nimbler retailer that serves heritage markets in a profitable manner.”

Read full story
19 comments
Ohio State

Discount Retailer in Ohio Offers Incredible Deals On All Stock Before Closing 7 Stores

Bad news for people who enjoy shopping at the discount retailer, Tuesday Morning with the announcement today that seven stores in Ohio will soon close. The struggling business filed for bankruptcy this week for the second time in three years. The move will “enable the company to reduce its outstanding liabilities, obtain the significant and necessary capital, and ultimately transform into a nimbler retailer that serves heritage markets in a profitable manner.”

Read full story
8 comments
Virginia State

Popular Discount Retailer Closing 10 Stores in Virginia. Huge Discounts on All Items

Bad news for fans of discount retailer Tuesday Morning with the announcement today that 12 stores in Virginia will close. The struggling business filed for bankruptcy this week for the second time in three years. The move will “enable the company to reduce its outstanding liabilities, obtain the significant and necessary capital, and ultimately transform into a nimbler retailer that serves heritage markets in a profitable manner.”

Read full story
18 comments
Tennessee State

Popular Retailer to Close Doors on 10 Tennessee Locations. Offers Huge Discounts on All Stock

Bad news for shoppers of discount retailer Tuesday Morning with the announcement today that 10 stores in Tennessee will close. The struggling business filed for bankruptcy this week for the second time in three years.

Read full story
2 comments

Discount retailer announces closure of 17 stores in North Carolina with clearance sales on all items

Bad news for shoppers of discount retailer Tuesday Morning with the announcement today that 17 stores in North Carolina will close. The struggling business filed for bankruptcy this week for the second time in three years. The move will “enable the company to reduce its outstanding liabilities, obtain the significant and necessary capital, and ultimately transform into a nimbler retailer that serves heritage markets in a profitable manner.”

Read full story
13 comments
Georgia State

Popular discount retailer to shut down 12 locations in Georgia. All items in store on sale.

Bad news for shoppers of discount retailer Tuesday Morning with the announcement today that 12 stores in Georgia will close. The struggling business filed for bankruptcy this week for the second time in three years. The move will “enable the company to reduce its outstanding liabilities, obtain the significant and necessary capital, and ultimately transform into a nimbler retailer that serves heritage markets in a profitable manner.”

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Discount retailer announces closure of 25 Florida stores with clearance sales on all items

Bad news for shoppers of discount retailer Tuesday Morning with the announcement today that 24 stores in Florida will close. The struggling business filed for bankruptcy this week for the second time in three years. The move will “enable the company to reduce its outstanding liabilities, obtain the significant and necessary capital, and ultimately transform into a nimbler retailer that serves heritage markets in a profitable manner.”

Read full story
14 comments
Texas State

Texas Moves Toward Legalizing Marijuana with New Bill: Do You Want it to Pass?

Last week, Rep. Jessica González, filed House Bill 1937, which would allow counties and municipalities to make their own decisions regarding the recreational use of cannabis for Texans ages 21 and older.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida Gov. DeSantis launches proposal to "combat the malign influence of China."

“Our Digital Bill of Rights will ensure Floridians are protected from the overreach and surveillance we have seen from Big Tech companies. Today’s proposal builds on our efforts to stop Big Tech censorship and combat the malign influence of China through the removal of nefarious platforms like TikTok from any state supported activity.” Florida Gov. Ron De Santis.

Read full story
4 comments

Whataburger launches new rewards program for loyal customers

Great news for Whataburger fans with the announcement of a new points-based reward program this week, allowing fans of this Texan icon to earn more while choosing from more rewards.

Read full story
Texas State

Gov Abbott wants to ban transgender college athletes from competing in Texas. Do you agree with him?

“This next session, we will pass a law prohibiting biological men to compete against women in college sports” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made news headlines worldwide yesterday when he announced his plan to prohibit transgender college athletes from competing in Texas. The debate has been sparked by the performance of transgender swimmer Lia Thomas who competes for the University of Pennsylvania and is originally from Texas, with other competitors complaining Thomas has an unfair advantage.

Read full story
100 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy