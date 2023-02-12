Behind the Scenes at H-E-B: 7 Fascinating Facts You May Not Know

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Everyone in Texas loves H-E-B- but how much do you actually know about the company?

I have recently written many articles about the expansion of H-E-B and the opening of new stores, so today, I thought we could take a look at a few lesser known facts about the Texan grocery chain.

1. The business was started by Florence Thornton Butt in 1905 in Kerrville, Texas, after her husband became sick. She opened a grocery store borrowing $60 to launch the business she called Mrs. C. C. Butt's Staple and Fancy Grocery.

2. If it wasn't for tuberculosis, H-E-B could have been started in Tennessee. Florence and her husband, Charles, were living in Memphis, but thanks to Charles getting sick, the family (including their young son Howard) moved to the drier climate of the Texas hill country. Imagine H-E-B being a Tennesee company!

3. In 1935, Howard E Butt renamed the business to C.C. Butt Cash Grocery as his stores followed a self-serve cash and carry business model. It certainly doesn't have the same ring as H-E-B!

4. The first store to open under the H-E-B name was in San Antonio, Texas, in 1942.

5. One of H-E-B's early competitors was a grocery chain owned by the Centeno family in San Antonio. They had five locations across the city, and Howard Butt wanted to buy them. When one of the Centeno family died, Howard sent his condolences... and offered to buy the business. The family declined the offer but sold out to Howard Butt several years later.

6. In 1987, H-E-B opened its first H-E-B Video Central/H-E-B Video Superstore outlet to take advantage of the growing home video market. By 1993 they had 33 H-E-B video stores which they sold to Hollywood Entertainment

7. While H-E-B only has stores in Texas (and Mexico), it did operate briefly in Louisiana. In 1996 they opened a store on Nelson Rd in Lake Charles. Unfortunately, during that time, Nelson Rd was being expanded, and there was a lot of construction, which affected business. The underperforming store was closed in 2003, and the out-of-state expansion ended.



Your thoughts

Did you know these facts about H-E-B? Do you know any other little-known H-E-B facts? And would H-E-B be the same if it didn't start in Texas?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.