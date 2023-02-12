This best selling author from Florida is giving away millions

Photo by WikiCommons Images

In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community.

Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man living in Florida and the good he is doing for the community.

His name is James Patterson. Let's take a quick look at his story.

The bestselling author

James Patterson was born in New York in 1947.

He graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in English from Manhattan College and a Master of Arts in English from Vanderbilt University. After college, he worked in advertising while writing books in his spare time.

To say he has been a prolific writer is an understatement.

Since 1976 Patterson has written over 200 novels and had 114 New York Times bestselling novels. Perhaps the most impressive feat is that James Patterson writes six percent of all hardcover novels sold in the United States.

In 1998, Patterson and his wife moved to Palm Beach, Florida, where he continues to write at a prodigious pace, which helped give him the title of the world's bestselling author. His success has brought him great fortune, and he has been generous in giving some of this back to the community.

Philanthropy

A lot of Patterson's philanthropy is focused on reading and literacy.

“I was brought up to give back — so my mother and grandmother should get the praise here. I’ve dedicated my career to getting as many people to love books as possible. I advocate for literacy and schools, fund teacher scholarships, and support other writers, booksellers, and librarians in any way that I can.”” James Patterson

Patterson has donated $11 million to school and classroom libraries through his Scholastic Book Clubs campaign. This is distributed to teachers across the United States to enhance classroom libraries. The focus is on under-resourced schools and youth programs.

Patterson has also donated $2.1 million to independent bookstores and employees and over one million books to U.S. soldiers.

With his wife, Patterson donated over $35 million to the University of Wisconsin, Vanderbilt University, and Manhattan College, the colleges they attended. They have also awarded over seven million dollars in scholarships to students at 24 different colleges. This includes Florida Atlantic University and the University of Florida. He also has donated significantly to create teacher education and writer scholarships at the University of Florida.

Other local organizations Patterson has supported include the A.W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach and four Palm Beach County middle schools.

Other local organizations Patterson has supported include the A.W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach and four Palm Beach County middle schools.

Across his lifetime, Patterson has donated more than $100 million of his wealth to reading-related initiatives.

Your thoughts

What do you think of James Patterson's philanthropy? What other organizations in Florida would you like to see him support?

Please leave a comment below with your thoughts and share this article on social media with others so they can join the conversation.