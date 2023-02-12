Popular grocery chain to open third store in Frisco as grocery war heats up in North Texas

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Great news this week for people in Frisco with the announcement a third Tom Thumb grocery store will open.

Ground will soon be broken for a new 58,000-square-foot store at the Lexington Village center, being built on 15 acres on the southwest corner of Coil Road and Eldorado Parkway. The store is expected to open by Spring 2024 and will contain an in-store Starbucks kiosk, a pharmacy with a drive-through, EV charging parking spaces, and a drive-up grocery pick-up area.

There are already two Tom Thumb stores in Frisco, one at 4848 Preston Road and a second at 5550 FM 423.

The grocery wars are certainly heating up in North Texas. Texan grocery giant H-E-B has opened several new stores in North Texas over the last 12 months as it aims to expand in the region. They have one store in Frisco and are planning on a second.

Kroger has plans for a new store in Melissa, and Whole Foods is opening in McKinney.

About Tom Thumb:

Tom Thumb was started in Dallas in 1948 by J.R. Bost and Bob Cullum. There are currently 65 Tom Thumb stores in Texas, and the company is owned by Albertsons.

